Hearts and Hibs are both back in Premiership action this weekend.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs’ possible standout this season has been identified by one pundit - as a Hearts prediction lands for their weekend battle with Rangers.

Both sides of Edinburgh are in good spirits ahead of a return to Premiership action. After competing well in Europe before Conference League play-off heartbreak versus Legia Warsaw, attention turns to domestic matters for David Gray and co, Hibs hosting Dundee United this weekend. Hearts have a test away versus Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derek McInnes’ side have injuries to Ageu and Frankie Kent to consider, but have 10 points from 12 in the league so far. Ex-Hibs and Premiership playmaker Scott Allan has been assessing both sides ahead of the weekend, with his feeling being that incoming Easter Road midfielder Miguel Chaiwa can become a top player for Gray.

Scott Allan on Hibs

He told the BBC’s Scottish Football Podcast: “I think they're in a really good place. I think if you add in terms of the calibre of teams they had to play in European football, I think they go over there and really compete against them. Obviously, they went away in Partizan, a big result. A result I don't think much of Scottish football thought was going to happen, but in terms of being organised and carrying a threat, Hibs had it. Midtjylland away, very disciplined performance. The second leg of the Warsaw game in the second half, Hibs were absolutely outstanding.

“And listen, they took it all away to extra time, and were so close to qualifying. But I think that's built in terms of just a changing room, it looks like they have each other's back. The quality they have coming off the bench at times. Miguel Chaiwa came in and I've seen him now three times for Hibs, and I think he could be a standout player for Hibs this season. Kieran Bowie, obviously away with the national team last week, he's been the focal point of the team in terms of hold-up play.

“In terms of performance, think David Gray will be happy enough. I think that will be the biggest thing for him, the performances are there, and having cover in certain positions. Grant Hanley was outstanding for the national team against Denmark but he hasn't even been in the starting team for Hibs because of how good Rocky Bushiri has been. So they have cover now and I think that was the biggest thing for Hibs this window, could they get guys in who can add to the team, and they most certainly have done that for me. So it's that continuity he's had in his back three has stood Hibs really well. I just think Martin Boyle, again someone I played with myself, as gets older he just seems to be getting better in terms of energy, output, in terms of some of the goals he's been scoring as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts prediction vs Rangers

With a test against an under-fire Rangers side, Allan does expect it still to be challenging for Hearts in Govan, as he made a prediction over some injuries in the Jambos ranks. He said: “I think obviously, sitting joint top of the table with Celtic. I think going to Ibrox at a time where Rangers haven't been winning games domestically, I think it would be a big statement for them. It would be a leap forward in terms of confidence. At the same time, I don't think it will be as easy as maybe some Hearts fans maybe expect.

“I think you look at some of the Rangers players, especially on international duty to getting some goals, so they maybe come back with a bit of confidence. Rangers have obviously strengthened in the window as well. At the same time, we're hearing there might be some big players for Hearts missing. Whether they are or not will be interesting because it wouldn't surprise me if they were fit for the game. But listen, it's a good test for them.

“I think, if you look at the Motherwell, obviously been three goals down and showed a bit of character to come back. I think the Dundee United at Tannadice as well, one of the better games I've seen this season. But they have been conceding goals and that's the only worry, I think, would be for Derek McInnes. They would want to go there and obviously be sound defensively and look to take their chances when need be. I still think it's a difficult game for Hearts.”