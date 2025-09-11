David Gray’s men have 13 players returning from international duty - but Deadline Day signings have bolstered squad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has identified the twin Hibs threat of Kieron Bowie and Martin Boyle as the biggest danger facing his team at Easter Road this weekend. And the Tannadice gaffer, who has just signed a new rolling contract with the Tayside club, believes counterpart David Gray has already built “one of the best teams in the country” in just over a season in management.

Goodwin’s men head to Edinburgh for a Saturday tea-time showdown eager to build on last season’s remarkable efforts, as United marked their first campaign back in the top flight by finishing fourth in the Scottish Premiership. They currently sit fourth again, trailing third-place Hibs by a single point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs, who could involve new signings Daniel Barlaser and Zach Mitchell depending on how their THIRTEEN players away on international duty feel after returning from all corners of the globe, came out on top across four meetings with United last season. After a horrible late collapse at Tannadice during a bleak start to Gray’s first season as gaffer, they steadied the ship with a home draw – then picked up a massive midweek win on Tayside in February, before tightening their grip on third with a 3-1 home win in May.

Kieron Bowie and Martin Boyle have impressed as a partnership

Former Aberdeen and St Mirren manager Goodwin is in no doubt over the quality likely to be lined up against his team this weekend. And he knows that the dynamic duo up top for Hibs will take some stopping.

“In Kieron Bowie and Martin Boyle they have two fantastic players up top,” said the Irishman. “And they have also invested really well in their squad over the summer.

“Hibs have been one of the best teams in the country for a number of months. They have been one of the form teams going well back into last season as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their performances in Europe were really excellent and they’ll be extremely disappointed they didn’t make the group stages. Their performance in the last game (a dramatic 3-3 draw against Legia in Warsaw) was incredible and they were very, very unlucky they didn’t get through.

Easter Road side have ‘ability to change games’

“David Gray has done a terrific job and they have an array of talent throughout their group. They have a big squad, a lot of ability to change games from the bench.

“It’s going to be a tough place to go, it always is. It’ll be the first time for a lot of our squad but it’s one of the best venues in the country so we’ll be up for it when the time comes.

“It has all the right ingredients for a really good game. Two similar formations, we both like to play the same way, with lots of pace and lots of energy in both teams. Both teams have a lot of quality in the forward areas as well."