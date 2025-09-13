Six goals and inevitable controversy as Jim Goodwin’s men battle hosts to standstill

Hibs boss David Gray praised his team for showing the bottle to battle back from a “defensively poor” performance in tonight’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Dundee United at Easter Road. And he’s explained the absence of star signing Miguel Chaiwa, who didn’t arrive back from international duty until just before kick-off in a six-goal thriller that produced more VAR penalty drama for Hibs fans.

Speaking after Hibs had fought back from 3-1 down, Kieron Bowie scoring to reduce the deficit and then forcing a handball decision – similar to the one incorrectly turned down against St Mirren just before the international break – to allow Jamie McGrath to score a late equaliser, Gray admitted he was frustrated with his team. And he said he wouldn’t be making a big deal out of an even later Bowie penalty claim as Hibs pushed for a winner.

“It's quite hard to digest all that, to be honest,” said Gray, the former club captain adding: “If I start with the positive side to it, which would be in any game, if you find yourself 3-1 down, to not lose the game is a positive because the players kept going right to the very end and that's one thing I would say, they did do that.

“I thought, on the whole, I thought defensively it was a poor performance from us. Across the board, not just any individual, I thought as a group.

“I've just said that to the players as well, that we were a little bit reactive rather than being proactive, which is unlike us. We've been strong defensively and I thought the chances and goals we gave up today was very unlike us, so that's definitely an area we need to improve.

“We relied on the goalkeeper, Smudge (Jordan Smith) made five or six big saves, as did their goalie as well. So it was probably one of the games where you're looking at going quite end-to-end, but from my point of view too open, not enough control within it. But to be 3-1 down then end up getting a point, it's probably a good point, it might be a good point moving forward.”

Assessing the penalty given after Bowie’s overhead kick hit the outstretched arm of Vicko Sevelj, who was red-carded for the offence with nine minutes remaining, Gray alluded to the Jaydon Richardson handball NOT penalised in the previous game. SFA referees chief Willie Collum has since confirmed that Hibs should have been awarded a penalty for that block, which he likened to a “goalkeeper” save.

“I think it's the same as last week,” said Gray, “I've come out and said that last week's one was a penalty, then that one is as well.

“I think it's just mad how within the two games you play it's a very similar situation that might never happen again all season. But I think if last week's was a penalty then that one's a penalty as well.

“And then from that point on I thought, obviously they get the red card so we're in the ascendancy from then. But from our point of view, a game we've not lost where we can be miles better.

“It wasn't a lack of effort or not trying to do the right things. I think we had 27 shots ourselves, which shows the intent from our point of view, I think 12 on target. Which is what a team in the ascendancy you'd expect to have.

“The flipside to that is we gave away too many chances, especially being at home. Across the piece, that could have been 6-6; it could have been anything at the end of that. We’ve got a lot of things to work on, and the positive to take out of it is we never lost again.”

‘No complaint’ about later Kieron Bowie penalty appeal

Bowie had an even later penalty claim when he appeared to be hauled down in the box, Gray admitting: “If the referee doesn't see it and give it straight away, I don't think there was enough in it for VAR to intervene, personally.

“I think if he goes down straight away, I think that's a different, probably takes an extra wee step. I do think he gets pulled back, but I think he then maybe recognises that he's maybe not getting to the ball, or that's what the referee could easily look at that and see.

“So I'm not going to complain about that one at all; I think that happens in the moment. Kieron’s adamant it was because he felt the contact. Whether he went down quickly enough or whatever that looks like, I don't kno.

“If we'd ended up winning the game on that decision, then we'd certainly be looking at a fortunate situation for us.”

Zambian midfielder arrived back late from international duty

Explaining the absence of Zambia midfielder Chaiwa, who returned late from international duty, from the match day squad, Gray said the summer signing had been allowed extra time away, revealing: “He's okay, he obviously went away with the national team and then had a little bit of extended time, just for personal reasons. He is back today, he arrived back not long before kick-off, but clearly been travelling for today all through the night, so he wasn't in condition to play.

“But he's fully fit in terms of, there's nothing physically wrong with him. He'll be ready to go come Monday to train with the group.”