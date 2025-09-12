Late block in Easter Road draw denied David Gray’s men chance of injury-time victory

Willie Collum believes St Mirren’s Jayden Richardson was acting like a “goalkeeper” when he blocked Thibault Klidje’s goal-bound shot in one of the most controversial handball calls of the new season. And the Scottish FA’s head of referees believes Richardson’s only “intention” was to stop a potential goal in the 1-1 draw at Easter Road.

The SFA’s Key Match Incident review panel have already confirmed, by a unanimous decision, that Hibs should have been awarded a penalty kick for an offence missed by match referee Matthew MacDermid. They believe VAR Ryan Lee SHOULD have recommended an on-field review.

Collum, speaking on Sky Sports this evening, went further with an in-depth breakdown on the incident, cutting through the debate about arm position, the ball hitting Richardson’s chest first and proximity to the attacker as he said: “For here there is close proximity, the arms are close to the body, slightly out. But what's key for us here, this is a saving motion.

“The St Mirren player here has one intention, it’s to stop the shot, to block the shot - to block it almost in the actions like a goalkeeper. And for us this is clearly punishable.

“Yes the ball hits the chest, then onto the arm, but that's irrelevant for us. People need to understand in football that every time the ball hits a part of the body and onto the arm, doesn't mean that it's not punishable.

“And the same about proximity as well. You can be close and still be punished in terms of a handball.

“If you imagine a scenario where it's an unexpected ball, so it catches a player off guard and the ball comes off their body onto an outstretched arm, we can understand that. Here the St Mirren player clearly knows the Hibs player is going to shoot and he wants to block the ball at all costs and he handles the ball.

“The fact that it comes from such a short distance is irrelevant because it's clear here it impacts. I would also argue there's a case here for saying it's unnatural, they are in position as well when he stops a shot.”

Video and audio reveal debate in VAR booth - as ref asks for clarity

In the video and audio released by the SFA, video assistant referee Lee can be heard asking for repeat viewings. Referee MacDermid is meanwhile pleading for someone to “talk to me” about the incident and declaring: “It’s time though. If it’s not (a penalty) it’s full-time.”

Assistant VAR Kevin Clancy, watching a replay slowed down to 75 per cent, then asks: “Does it hit his chest?”

“Yeah, it looks like it from what I’ve seen as well,” responds the VAR, who continues: “What I’ve seen first is the ball hit the chest, and then it comes off the chest and hits his right arm. In a position which I think is justifiable for his body to jump like that, too. So I think as he jumps, then hits there, and it only comes across and hits that arm afterwards.

“So for me I’m not convinced it’s punishable. But I want you to give me your opinion.”

Clancy, a vastly experienced referee, replies: “I think the difficulty is the position of the arm out from the body.”

Lee than again asks Clancy what he thinks and if he’s “happy to support” before informing MacDermid: “Check complete.”

Collum, who also picked up on the referee’s position on the pitch, said: “This is an error, this should have been a penalty kick, this is a punishable handball. But I always like to start with the on-field decision.

“So the referee communicates very clearly here about close proximity and the arms being close to the body. I think you could argue both, it's definitely close proximity and there is an argument for the arms being close to the body. But we'll come back to that.

“We think the referee here could be two metres back and two metres to the left to allow an appropriate angle to really properly assess the incident. Sometimes when you look at a clip like this you think the referee is very well positioned but when you actually analyse in terms of the best angle, the optimum viewing angle, it would be better to be slightly left and further back.”