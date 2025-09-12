Jim Goodwin’s men head to Edinburgh for live TV showdown with just a point separating the teams

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If recent history is anything to go by, tomorrow’s tea-time clash with Dundee United at Easter Road will not only be a pretty entertaining game. It’s also likely to have a significant impact on the hopes and ambitions of both teams.

While a lot of retrospectives on last season obviously focused on how Hibs caught Aberdeen, overtook the Dons and then left Jimmy Thelin’s men standing, the campaign didn’t come down to one Sliding Doors moment. Or one head-to-head rivalry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, if you are looking for a team who pushed and pulled at David Gray’s men every step of the way during a frankly barmy footballing year, you have to acknowledge the part played by Jim Goodwin’s United. When Hibs were down, they were there to kick them. And when Gray’s side dragged themselves out of a crisis … well, they clambered all over a few Tangerine bodies to get there.

United finished closer to Hibs than anyone at the end of the season and, although the team sitting fourth ended up a full five points adrift of their Easter Road rivals, few were disappointed by their first season back in the top flight. In these early days of season 2025-26, the pair also find themselves sitting third and fourth respectively, with just a point between them.

Ahead of a 17.45 kick-off pushed back for the benefit of a Premier Sports TV audience, then, what can we expect? Well, let’s take a look at how last season’s four classic encounters panned out …

What the X&@S just happened?

Dundee United 3 Hibernian 2 - Saturday, October 19

It’s hard, really hard, to explain how Hibs ended up losing this game. Not that there weren’t reasons for their defeat. Oh, there were plenty of reasons, all right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they were close – so close – to winning. Closer still to escaping with a point. Leading 2-1 with the 90 minutes gone, thanks to goals from Warren O’Hora and Junior Hoilett overturning Sam Dalby’s early opener, they were cruising – despite Joe Newell’s red card after 85 minutes generating some obvious momentum for the home side at Tannadice.

Hibs were left floored by Dundee United's late show at Tannadice as home fans swarmed the pitch at full-time. | SNS Group

Well into injury time, though, they conceded an equaliser. Hyeokkyu Kwon won’t want to see his ‘defending’ for that one again, as he allows a low cross to come in. A cross spilled by Josef Bursik and put away by Luca Stephenson.

Worse was to come as, with 99 minutes on the clock, Bursik came charging out of his goal in a bid to punch clear a flick-on. The goalie only managed to connect with the back of Hibs substitute Jack Iredale’s head – and was left stranded as the unforgettable Meshack Obuchioma lobbed the ball into an empty net.

Defeat saw Hibs plunge to the foot of the Scottish Premiership table. A position they’d occupy, on and off, until early December. Things looked bleaker than bleak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More late heartbreak? You’re joking …

Hibernian 1 Dundee United 1 – Sunday, November 3

If you weren’t there, you can’t really understand how much this hurt Hibs. Players, supporters and embattled gaffer alike.

At least it wasn’t a defeat. Which, given the circumstances, was definitely a blessing. Because this game came at a stage of Gray’s first season when the rookie gaffer STILL couldn’t buy a bit of luck.

Lewis Miller scored a great opener, a typically Millsy flying header as the big Aussie did his Tarzan act to connect with a sweet Jordan Obita cross from the left. It looked as if the home side, looking to break a five-game winless run in the Scottish Premiership, were on their way.

But a VAR intervention allowed Sam Dalby to equalise from the spot in the 90th minute, with Mykola Kuharevich adjudged to have pulled the shirt of Emmanuel Adegboyega at a free-kick. The fact that referee’s supervisor Willie Collum later admitted referee Colin Steven and video assistant Greg Aitken should NOT have awarded a penalty didn’t do much to lift spirits as Hibs stayed dead last in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It goes around, it comes around …

Dundee United 1 Hibernian 3 – Wednesday, February 26

First of all, what a week this turned out to be. It started with a home win over Celtic and finished with a derby victory at Easter Road. But no-one could overlook this madcap victory at Tannadice – complete with stoppage-time scenes of absolute bedlam in the away end.

By now, of course, Hibs were a team transformed. On their way to a stupendous 17-game unbeaten run in the league, they were making their own luck, too.

Sam Dalby's goal for Dundee United against Hibs was disallowed for handball ... | SNS Group

In this instance, with the game tied at 1-1, the SFA belatedly admitted that a Dalby header should NOT have been disallowed – after the usual VAR check, obvs – for handball. You hate to see it, you really do.

Hibs capitalised on this balancing of the fates as Kieron Bowie scored an absolute screamer in the 90th minute, before Junior Hoilett applied a coup de grace in the 10th minute of time added on for stoppages. And the unbeaten run went to 14 …

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third force established beyond a doubt

Hibernian 3 Dundee United 1 – Saturday, May 3

We were into the business end of proceedings now, as Hibs looked to see off any and all challengers for the unofficial Best of the Rest title bestowed upon the team finishing third behind Scotland’s undisputed – at least at the time – Big Two. This game went a long way to securing that honour.

The unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership had just been ended by a 1-0 loss to Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Questions were being asked over Gray’s team and their ability to get across the line.

Hibs certainly looked like the third best team in Scotland on the day, cruising into a 2-0 lead and creating more than enough chances to win this game by a hatful of goals. Victory put them three points clear with three games remaining. And they got the job done with one match to spare.