Robbie Neilson has a hunch over Hearts and Hibs fortunes this season -as the former Tynecastle boss casts his early top six predictions.

The Jambos travel to Rangers this weekend while Hibs are at home against another of Neilson’s former sides in Dundee United. Backed by Tony Bloom’s minority investment, third place is likely the minimum of what Hearts will intend to achieve this campaign while Hibs are aiming to maintain that berth after finishing best of the rest last season.

Neilson believes that while Celtic and Rangers will be obvious top half teams, it’s Hearts and Hibs who will also launch assaults towards the top end of the table. He then reckons Aberdeen will eventually overcome their slow start with Dundee United also in the mix after landing a European spot last term.

Who will finish in Scottish Premiership top six?

Neilson told BBC’s Scottish Football Podcast: “I think probably the biggest thing for Dundee United is replacing Sam Dalby's goals from last season. I think they've kind of spread that about the team a wee bit so far.

“Within the league, I think this year, obviously Celtic and Rangers. I think Hearts will be there, I think Hibs will be there. I also think Aberdeen will be up there as well. I know we're going to touch on it about the start of the season, but the recruitment they've brought in towards the end of the window should see them, in my opinion, secure that top six position.

“So everyone else is gunning for one more position and the teams are much of a muchness there. I think Dundee United have got that wee bit extra within their group, within their squad, to get that spot.”

Jim Goodwin signs new Dundee United contract

Ahead of the clash with Hibs, United boss Jim Goodwin has been rewarded with a new 12-month rolling contract. He said: “It’s been a tremendous journey throughout the past two years and I’m incredibly pleased with what we’ve built here. I said when I arrived that I wanted to give the supporters a team that they can be proud of and I believe, as a collective, we have achieved that thus far.

“When I first came through the doors at Tannadice, the club was at a real crossroads - but there was a clear vision from the board and a hunger from the fans to get this club back to where it belongs. We’ve had to make difficult decisions, rebuild the squad on numerous occasions, and push through some real tests of character - but the buy-in across the club and fanbase has been nothing short of incredible.

“Winning the Championship, finishing fourth in our first season back in the Premiership, and giving a strong account of ourselves in Europe are achievements we can all take immense pride in - but they’re just the start. We’re building something sustainable, something with identity, and I truly believe we’re only scratching the surface of what we can achieve together. We need everyone involved to continue to pull in the same direction to ensure we can keep building a culture conducive to prolonged success, and I have no doubts everyone connected with Dundee United will maintain the high standards we have set here.”