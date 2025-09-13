Breaking

Hibs stars don stunning retro jersey - 'Celtic' hoops reclaimed for Dundee United in 150th celebration

By John Greechan

Sports journalist

Published 13th Sep 2025, 17:44 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2025, 17:51 BST
Video as biggest ever Easter Road tifo is followed by surprise unveiling of old-style kit

Hibs surprised fans by reclaiming the club’s historic hoops in dramatic style at Easter Road today, as the club’s 150th anniversary celebrations took a surprising twist. And supporters were put in party mood before kick-off against Dundee United, with a pre-match tifo display emphasising the traditions of their club.

Although the green-and-white hooped jerseys are no synonymous with Celtic, at least in a Scottish context, Hibs were formed a full 13 years before the Glasgow club. And Hibernian’s Irish roots were to the fore from the outset, as - after a first season in all-white jerseys - they played in hooped shirts with HFC emblazoned across the front.

The club switched up to all-green jerseys in the 1880s. Inspired by the famous Arsenal team of the era, they then adopted the white sleeves ahead of season 1937-38.

Fans gave the retro jerseys - and the players pulling on the kit - a rousing reception before the game. A pre-planned display came together to produce the biggest tifo in the history of Easter Road, with the green-and-white stripes and old-style club badge covering the entire length of the Pat Stanton Stand, while supporters in the Famous Five held up cards displaying the message: “150 Years Hibernian.”

Hibs kicked off today’s league game sitting third in the table, a point clear of fourth-placed Dundee United. Follow the Evening News for a full report, ratings and reaction to the game later this evening,

