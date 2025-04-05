Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hibs boss has provided his verdict on getting the better of Rangers at Ibrox.

David Gray could feel the magnitude of Hibs getting the better of Rangers at Ibrox as his side celebrated in front of a jubilant away end.

Goals from Dylan Levitt and Martin Boyle sealed a first win in the Glasgow during the 2020s on Premiership business, as the team remain third in the division. They face Dundee before the pre split fixtures and are yet to taste defeat in the top flight this calendar year.

You need to go back to December and a loss at Parkhead to Celtic for the last time Hibs lost a Premiership match. It also sparked bedlam in the away end as Hibs fans partied and sang their hearts out for their heroes after a famous win in Glasgow. Speaking after the game, there was an extra special feeling for Gray.

Hibs reaction to victory over Rangers

The club legend said: "It's massive, clearly, and when you look at the [other] results as well, we needed to win to make sure we stayed in third. I said to all the players before the game and all my build-up to the game about the level of performance that's required to come here and win. History tells you it's a real difficult place for a team to come. 2018 was the last time we came here and won in the league, so the level of performance required, I definitely got that for every player today. I'm delighted for the players because they fully deserve it.

“I think every time you come to the end of the game, every game seems to be the most important one and it's going to be that way moving forward. Every win, every point we can get between now and the end of the season is going to be vital. But obviously coming here, the magnitude of the game and the level of performance required, it makes you feel extra special.

Hibs growth

Last time out at Ibrox, Rangers won narrowly but in the face of a good Hibs performance. Gray can see the growth in his team from that moment. He said: “I think back to the last time we came here earlier on in the season, there was a really good performance that day as well. I know we lost the game, but we took a lot from that. The players then experienced some of them for the first time coming to Ibrox and what that feels like.

“50,000 supporters, the intensity that Rangers can put you under at times and we certainly felt that at times today as well. I thought the start of the game was huge and by getting the first goal really helped. Then it gives you that sort of foothold in the game. But then Rangers are always going to push at that point and we had to suffer a little bit without the ball. But credit to the players again, the shape, the discipline, the desire to keep that clean sheet. I know Rangers had a lot of the ball, but I thought we were always going to carry a threat in transition with the players we've got. So again, I'm just delighted for the players because it's a real collective effort from everyone involved.

"I don't think I'd ever say it was comfortable to be honest. I think one thing I would say is I thought the players showed a level of confidence and belief in themselves. And you've seen that today coming here. There wasn't a period in the game where I felt that we were under severe pressure. I thought there were moments within it where we had to suffer, definitely. But I thought discipline, as I've just said, was in the shape within that. And then the composure when we did turn the ball over to then keep it and then break on them. It was something that needed to be there. Because if you keep giving the ball back to Rangers, it becomes a really long afternoon. And then you're heavily reliant on your goalkeeper at times. And all in all, I think it was a display that I think we deserved the points in there, which was great. “