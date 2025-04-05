Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here is what Hearts and Hibs’ calendar will look like in the Premiership beyond the split.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SPFL has announced the key dates for the end of the season, including the Premiership post-split fixture dates.

Hearts could confirm their place in the top six this weekend and increase chances of European football, if they beat Dundee United while Motherwell and St Mirren lose to Kilmarnock and Dundee. If that doesn’t happen, the race rolls onto matchday 33 and a tantalising clash at Fir Park against Motherwell who are currently a point behind the Jambos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs are already in the top six and have a game against Rangers on Saturday as they look to secure third spot. Their rivals coming into the top half with them would book one final Edinburgh derby this campaign.

SPFL Chief Operating Officer Calum Beattie said: “We are set for a hugely exciting end to the season, with league titles, European places and the battle to avoid relegation all on the line before the eagerly-anticipated play-offs begin next month.

“We are pleased to be able to confirm the dates for the post-split fixtures, as well as the play-off schedule and broadcast selections, and are very much looking forward to all the football being played in the weeks ahead.”

Here are the post-split dates for the diary.

SPFL post split fixture dates

Round 34: Saturday April 26/Sunday April 27

Round 35: Saturday May 3/Sunday May 4

Round 36: Saturday May 10/Sunday May 11

Round 37: Tuesday May 13/Wednesday May 14

Round 38: Saturday May 17 (top six), Sunday May 18 (bottom six)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weekend verdicts

Meanwhile, Critchley said of the Hearts game against Dundee Utd: “We're attacking these games with positivity and optimism. I've never been involved in a split before. It's exciting, we know what we need to do. It's in our hands, which is positive. We know we have two tough fixtures, but it's all to play for.

"Hopefully after this round of games it's still in our hands. We play on Sunday, other teams play before us, so we'll know where we are and what we need to do. t was such a close, tough game we had against them away from home, fine margins on the day, and we're expecting nothing more than a really tough, awkward game on Sunday.”

Gray said of Hibs facing Rangers: “It’ll be a difficult match; history tells you that. 2018 was the last time we won there, so that tells you how difficult it is to go there. We did well there earlier on this season, but didn’t get the result we were looking for. The players can take confidence from that, though.

“It’s a slightly different challenge with the new manager, but it’s the same players. We can’t go into the game with anymore positivity in terms of what we’re doing at the minute. We’re in a really good place. We want to go there and win.”