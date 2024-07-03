The Hearts hero is en route to another Scottish side | SNS Group

He formed part of the 2012 Scottish Cup-winning side at Hearts.

Hearts hero Ryan McGowan is set to be on the move this summer as he departs St Johnstone.

The former Australian international is fondly remembered at Tynecastle for being a key part of the 2012 Scottish Cup-winning team. He has spent the last two seasons at fellow Premiership side St Johnstone, and helped the McDiarmid Park side escape relegation last term.

He has not been offered terms to make it a third season in blue though by Saints and former Hearts manager Craig Levein, and is now hunting a new club. It is claimed by The Courier that McGowan is set to sign for a Scottish Championship club this week with several second tier sides interested in snapping him up.

Over his five years as a senior player at Tynecastle after starting his career in Australia with Para Hills Knights, defender McGowan made 72 appearances with three goals. One of those strikes was in the Scottish Cup final against Hibs as the Jambos dismantled their Edinburgh rivals 5-1 just over 12 years ago, cementing his place in maroon history.

He left for Shandong Luneng Taishan in 2013 and has since turned out for Dundee United, Henan Jianye, Guizhou Zhicheng, Al-Sharjah, Bradford City, Dundee, Sydney FC, Kuwait SC and St Johnstone. Back at Tynecastle, and two Hearts players are approaching the end of their stints in Gorgie.