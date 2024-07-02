Lawrence Shankland transfer value compared to Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen stars

The future of Hearts striker and captain Lawrence Shankland remains unclear as the Scotland international enters the final year of his current deal at Tynecastle.

Fresh from a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign with the Tartan Army, Shankland is set to return to Hearts to prepare for the upcoming Premiership season as Steven Naismith’s men look to kick on from a promising end to last season.

Retaining the services of their talismanic frontman will be key - but it seems likely Shankland could head for pastures new should a suitable offer arrive from one of a number of interested parties. Hull City, Sunderland, Rangers and Celtic have all been named as possible destinations for the striker - but how much would it take to prise him away from Tynecastle.