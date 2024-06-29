Former Celtic star slams 'ridiculous' Rangers as Aberdeen boss sets Euro plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest news from across the Premiership as the new season rapidly approaches.

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton believes Philippe Clement’s efforts to rebuild his squad and enjoy a positive start to his first full season in charge of Rangers are being hampered by a delay in redevelopment plans at Ibrox.

Last season’s Premiership runners-up are expected to request amendments to their opening home games of the 2024/25 season after "a delay in a materials shipment from Asia" affected work on their Copland Stand. Although what such a request could entail remains to be seen, there have been suggestions it could include a temporary alternative venue, match postponements and a request for date swaps.

Sutton believes the situation could well have an impact on Clement’s attempts to lead Rangers into the new look Champions League and end any hopes of landing a ‘£40m jackpot’ that would come with progress.

Writing in the Daily Record, the former Hoops star said: “Rangers fans aren’t interested in shipping containers and absent steel. Not being able to see their team play games at Ibrox is a ridiculous state of affairs. Listen, Rangers should be beating Motherwell and Ross County in the first month if they have to play them on the moon, but it’s not the point and it also has to have some effect on Clement’s chances in the Champions League qualifiers. Ibrox has been a powerful ally in Europe in recent seasons. Not having it for qualifiers and failing to make the competition’s new-look league phase could easily see another £40 million jackpot disappear.”

Europe is the target for Dons boss

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has set his sights on competing in European competition on a regular basis as he prepares to kick off his reign at Pittodrie.

The 46-year-old agreed to take charge of the Dons earlier this year and has now officially began his tenure after leaving Swedish club Elfsborg. Thelin’s new side will not be in Europe when the new campaign gets underway after the struggled to a seventh placed finish in last season’s Premiership - but a return to continental competition is on the new manager’s list of priorities, despite him stopping short of making firm promises over what he hopes to achieve over the coming seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy Thelin. (Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello via Getty Images)