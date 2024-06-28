Rangers manager Philippe Clement is undergoing a major squad overhaul this summer | SNS Group

A look at the latest transfer news both in and around the Scottish Premiership this week.

With the transfer window in full swing, Scottish Premiership sides have dug straight into business and secured a number of new signings already, while also bidding farewell to some of their own players ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Clubs have a long stretch of the window ahead of them and there’s plenty to keep an eye on in Scotland, England and the rest of Europe. Let’s take a look at some of the latest transfer headlines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers target has preferred destination

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have been keeping tabs on Moroccan winger Couhaib Driouech and according to Dutch TV presenter Mounir Boualin, they have already displayed ‘interest’ in signing the 22-year-old this summer. However, the Glasgow side aren’t alone in their pursuit. After notching eight goals and eight assists for Excelsior last season, Driouech has also attracted the attention of Sporting CP, Royal Antwerp and RC Lens.

Even with the wide range of interest, the winger has expressed his preferred destination. He is eager to return to Eredivisie following Excelsior’s relegation, and champions PSV are the favoured club. Dutch football reporter Rik Elfrink has said that Driouech still has his heart set on signing for the Rood-witten.

“PSV has been interested in signing Couhaib Driouech for weeks, but has not yet reached an agreement with his current club Excelsior. His preference is PSV, although other clubs are also interested,” Elfrink told Eindhovens Dagblad.

“PSV is trying to sign Driouech for more than €2 million, but Excelsior wants more. PSV technical director Earnest Stewart is not in a huge hurry. PSV will start preparations for the new season next week and would like to have Driouech on board, but the first official match of the new season is not until August 4th.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is not known how far apart Excelsior and PSV are. A few weeks ago it seemed to be around €1-1.5 million.”

Ex-Premiership striker signs for Exeter

Former Scottish Premiership striker and Northern Ireland international Josh Magennis has signed for Exeter City in his latest career move. The 33-year-old joins the EFL League One outfit following his release from rivals Wigan Athletic.

Magennis spent six years in Scotland after initially signing for Aberdeen in 2010. The striker spent half a season on loan with St Mirren before making a permanent switch to Kilmarnock, where he stayed for two years and amassed 20 goals and 17 assists in 84 appearances.

After leaving Killie, Magennis signed for a further four clubs in England as he made his way back across the border. He joined Wigan in January 2022 and his contract was allowed to run down, leading him to his latest chapter with Exeter City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Josh is someone that had plenty of options this summer but has chosen to come to Exeter City, and of course we are delighted with that,” Grecians manager Gary Caldwell said.