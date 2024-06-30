A Rangers match programme from 1948 is expected to fetch a four figure sum at auction. Picture date: Thursday November 30, 2023.

The latest news on the transfer rumour mill for the Scottish Premiership and beyond.

With Scotland bowing out of Euro 2024 in the group stages, the players can now focus on returning to their clubs for pre-season training. Last season, the Scottish Premiership put on yet another thrilling display as Celtic pipped rivals Rangers to another title. As the top flight clubs look ahead to the 2024/25 campaign, they are also on the market for new signings and potential sales.

Let’s take a look at some of the latest transfer headlines as the window continues to churn out its rumours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers forward ‘admired’ by English club

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers winger Scott Wright has potentially been presented with an avenue out of Ibrox, with just 12 months now left on his current contract. According to Mailsport, the former Aberdeen star has emerged on the radar of Sheffield Wednesday, as manager Danny Röhl is said to be an ‘admirer’ of his.

The report claims that the German is ‘keen’ to bring Wright over to the Yorkshire side and see how he fares in the EFL Championship. After rising through the ranks with the Dons, the 26-year-old signed for Rangers in 2021 but he has struggled to maintain a regular role at Ibrox. The versatile winger can play in either wide position, both attacking and in midfield, and with his contract due to expire next summer, clubs will surely be interested in negotiating a cut price for his signature.

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to bolster their ranks after struggling near the foot of the Championship table last season. The Owls narrowly avoided relegation by just three points, so Röhl and co are eager to make sure they recruit well to keep away from the bottom three. Wednesday ‘hope to negotiate a deal’ for Wright.

Newcastle agree potential record sale

Newcastle United have agreed what could become a record player sale for Elliot Anderson, who looks to be headed for Nottingham Forest, according to The Athletic. The fee in question could reportedly rise to beyond £35 million as the midfielder prepares to leave his boyhood club. Anderson is expected to pen a lucrative deal and join Yankuba Minteh on the outgoings list as Newcastle cash in to balance their books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad