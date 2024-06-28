SNS Group

Former Hearts man and lifelong supporter Ross Callachan couldn’t help but throw in a Hibs dig.

As a lifelong Hearts supporter, Ross Callachan has enjoyed watching his side compete in many Edinburgh Derbies over the years and finally got the chance to play in one during his brief time at Tynecastle.

The midfielder, who signed for Motherwell earlier this month, enjoyed a short stint at his boyhood club after joining for an undisclosed fee in 2017. After one season, he moved to St Johnstone, but lived out the dream of facing rivals Hibs wearing Jambos colours.

Despite playing Hearts on 11 occasions as a rival, Callachan’s support for his club runs deep. The Motherwell new boy has given his fellow Jam Tarts fans a moment from the archives to celebrate once again. In a recent clip uploaded by the Steelmen to social media, Callachan and his teammates were asked to name the best goal ever scored in football.

There was plenty of appreciation for bicycle kick goals as Wayne Rooney vs Manchester City, Cristiano Ronaldo vs Juventus, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic against England all received mentions. Other icons including Diego Maradona and Zinedine Zidane were selected but Callachan opted to go a bit closer to home.

“Sam Nicholson against Hibs. Cuts in, ‘megs the boy, left foot, top corner,” the midfielder said without a second of hesitation.

Sam Nicholson scored a brilliant goal for Bristol Rovers at the weekend. Picture: SNS

Former Hearts star Nicholson raised the roof off Tynecastle Stadium back in 2014 when the Jambos and Hibs met in a league match below Scotland’s top flight for the first time. After a goalless first half, the Edinburgh Derby exploded into life after the break as fans were treated to three goals and two red cards in the final 45 minutes.

Nicholson started a domino effect with his superb long-range goal. He blasted home a stunning left-footed strike in the 76th minute, which was followed up three minutes later by Scott Robertson being sent off for Hibs after picking up two yellow cards.