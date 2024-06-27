SNS Group

The ex-Hearts goalkeeper is assessing his options for his next career move and beyond.

Former Hearts goalkeeper Mark Ridgers is free to explore the next chapter in his career as he approaches the end of his contract with Inverness. Highland League clubs have now entered the race to sign the veteran shot-stopper, rivalling sides in the SPFL.

The 33-year-old was not offered a new deal with Caley Thistle following their relegation to League One last season. Manager Duncan Ferguson has reportedly wanted Ridgers to stay at the club beyond this summer but the shot-stopper claimed that the club had not ‘approached or spoken’ to him about extending his terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ridgers was open to staying at Inverness, a club he had dedicated seven years of his career to, but he is now eyeing up his next move and sees a future away from the Caledonian Stadium. Not only is he due to join a new club but he is also looking at options away from the pitch as he enters the final years of his playing career.

“I have had some interest from Highland League clubs, which is interesting me as I am now thinking about life away from full-time football. I am also looking to start another career away from football in a full-time job,” Ridgers admitted. “Overall, I’m taking my time to consider the next option as I still have some full-time (SPFL) teams interested.”

Ridgers made a total of 280 appearances for Inverness and holds the club record for most clean sheets kept with 91. The 33-year-old wouldn’t be the first goalkeeper to switch from ICT to pursue a move to a Highland League side either. Cammy Mackay recently penned a pre-contract deal with Brora Rangers, while 18-year-old prospect Corey Patterson signed for Forres Mechanics

After switching from Ross County’s youth system to Hearts in 2007 for a reported £40,000 fee, Ridgers impressed former manager Csaba László and was handed his first team debut as well as a new long-term contract. However, his career with the Jambos did not take off as many expected it to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ridgers was sent out on loan three times while at Tynecastle Park — two spells with East Fife and a stint with Airdrie United. But despite gaining valuable experience, the Inverness-born ace mustered up just four senior appearances for Hearts during a long seven year stay at the club.

Ridgers eventually left the club following the expiration of his contract and signed for St Mirren in 2014 as a free agent. He was part of a number of players to be released following Hearts’ relegation and the takeover by Ann Budge.