Former Hearts star has become available in the market for other teams

Former Hearts goalkeeper Mark Ridgers has left Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The stopper, who is 33-years-old, has now become available as a free agent and will be weighing up his options. Inverness are currently having financial problems following their relegation to Scottish League One. The Highlands outfit have confirmed the departures of chairman Ross Morrison and Scot Gardiner.

Their shareholders are in talks with potential investors to try and ease their worries. However, for the time being, key figures are heading out the exit door and some players have not been offered new deals at this moment in time.

Inverness have published a statement: “The Board of Directors at ICT would like to thank the fans for their patience at this difficult time.

“Firstly we can confirm the resignation of our Chairman and Board member Ross Morrison. “He leaves with our sincere thanks for the dedicated service he has given to the Club and we are indebted to him for his passion, tireless effort and crucial investment in the Club.

“We can also announce that our CEO Scot Gardiner has tendered his resignation, which has been accepted by the Board.

“Scot is now serving his notice and will be continuing to help the Club get through this difficult period.”

Ridgers played for Hearts from 2007 to 2014 and will need to find himself a new home in time for the 2024/25 campaign. According to the Press and Journal, some teams in the Highland League are interested in snapping him up on a free transfer. It remains to be seen whether he would be keen on dropping into the fifth tier at this stage though.

The Inverness-born man started his career at Ross County before joining Hearts as a youngster. He was mainly used as a back-up option during his seven years in Edinburgh though and played only four competitive first-team games. They won the Scottish Cup in 2012 after beating rivals Hibs in the final 5-1 at Hampden Park.

The Jam Tarts loaned him out to Airdrie and East Fife twice to get some experience under his belt before he cut ties with them permanently a decage ago. Ridgers subsequently signed for St Mirren and spent two years with the Buddies, some of which he spent away at Kilmarnock temporarily to get some game time.

He moved over to America in 2016 and had a brief stint with Orlando City B. The ‘keeper played 28 times for the Florida club before heading back home. Partick Thistle handed him a route back into Scottish football before his local team Inverness brought him in.