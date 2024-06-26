Musa Drammeh has signed a three-year deal with Hearts. | Malcolm Mackenzie/Hearts FC/ProSports/Shutterstock

Hearts have had a busy start to the summer transfer window.

Musa Drammeh says a chat with Steven Naismith helped convince him that Hearts is the place to be.

The forward has swapped Sevilla for Gorgie on a three-year deal, to become the latest recruit of the summer after James Penrice, Ryan Fulton, Blair Spittal and Daniel Oyegoke. Yan Dhanda has also signed a pre-contract with Hearts ahead of the upcoming campaign that includes European football.

Drammeh has been brought up on a footballing diet of technical style but a direct approach in Scotland is something that he believes will appeal to his playing style. There were other opportunities for him to explore while at the La Liga club but those offers couldn’t beat the plan Hearts and head coach Naismith have for him.

His new team travel back to his home country of Spain for pre-season next month. Drammeh told Hearts TV: “I am delighted and very happy to be here. To sign with this club is a dream for me and I hope this move will go very well. I had a lot of offers when I was at Sevilla, but after talking with the coach, he explained to me the project here.

“Alongside, I really like Edinburgh and Scotland, and that was some of the reasons behind my decision to come here. I had a great time at Sevilla, there are good people there and the club will always hold a place in my heart.

“I learned so many things there that I carry now; how to jump and win headers, how to find space and attack the defence. I think the talents that I have will help in Scottish football, and, of course, I like to score goals! In Spain, the football is all about tiki-taka, but Scotland will be a better option for me.