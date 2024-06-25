It has been a busy start to the summer for teams across the Scottish Premiership. Hearts have brought in five fresh faces as they look to be a force to be reckoned with next season.

Hibs have been more patient as they prepare for life under new boss David Gray. Other sides like Motherwell, Dundee, Dundee United and Rangers have been pretty active.

Euro 2024 has been the focus for many over the past couple of weeks but work is going on behind the scenes for domestic clubs. Here is a look at every completed transfer so far ahead of next term...

1 . Aberdeen Peter Ambrose (Újpest), Dimitar Mitov (St. Johnstone), Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne) | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Dundee Ricki Lamie (Motherwell), Jon McCracken (Norwich City), Seb Palmer-Houden (Bristol City, loan), Clark Robertson (MS Ashdod) | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Dundee United Will Ferry (Cheltenham Town), Dave Richards (Crewe Alexandra), Vicko Ševelj (NK Radomlje), Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) | Getty Images Photo Sales