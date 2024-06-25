Every Scottish Premiership transfer so far including Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and Aberdeen new boys

By Harry Mail
Published 25th Jun 2024, 19:00 BST

A look at all the transfers that have been completed by Scottish Premiership teams so far this transfer window.

It has been a busy start to the summer for teams across the Scottish Premiership. Hearts have brought in five fresh faces as they look to be a force to be reckoned with next season.

Hibs have been more patient as they prepare for life under new boss David Gray. Other sides like Motherwell, Dundee, Dundee United and Rangers have been pretty active.

Euro 2024 has been the focus for many over the past couple of weeks but work is going on behind the scenes for domestic clubs. Here is a look at every completed transfer so far ahead of next term...

Peter Ambrose (Újpest), Dimitar Mitov (St. Johnstone), Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne)

1. Aberdeen

Peter Ambrose (Újpest), Dimitar Mitov (St. Johnstone), Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne) | SNS Group

Non so far

2. Celtic

Non so far | Getty Images

Ricki Lamie (Motherwell), Jon McCracken (Norwich City), Seb Palmer-Houden (Bristol City, loan), Clark Robertson (MS Ashdod)

3. Dundee

Ricki Lamie (Motherwell), Jon McCracken (Norwich City), Seb Palmer-Houden (Bristol City, loan), Clark Robertson (MS Ashdod) | SNS Group

Will Ferry (Cheltenham Town), Dave Richards (Crewe Alexandra), Vicko Ševelj (NK Radomlje), Ryan Strain (St. Mirren)

4. Dundee United

Will Ferry (Cheltenham Town), Dave Richards (Crewe Alexandra), Vicko Ševelj (NK Radomlje), Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) | Getty Images

