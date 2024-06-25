Scott McTominay of Scotland celebrates his goal vs Switzerland. | Getty Images

Scotland’s Euro 2024 adventure is over after their 1-0 loss to Hungary

Scotland weren’t able to make history by getting out of the group and their Euro 2024 campaign is over.

Fans travelled to Germany in their thousands to enjoy their games in Munich, Cologne and Stuttgart. However, the players weren’t able to get over the line and supporters have returned home in disappointment. They lost 5-1 in their opening game against the hosts Germany but managed to secure themselves a point against Switzerland after Scott McTominay’s deflected strike.

Steve Clarke’s side gave themselves a chance heading into their final clash against Hungary but ended up losing 1-0 at the end. Scotland will now dust themselves down and have a decision to make on what direction they want to take now.

After their loss to Hungary, Clarke said: "You're always to get caught when you open up like that," Clarke said. We did create some chances. A consequence of being under pressure to win is maybe you snatch a bit at those chances. Sometimes you need the footballing gods to be on your side; they weren't on our side tonight. It's a cruel game. We all suffer the same.

"You have to lick your wounds, refresh yourself and go again because it can't be another 26 years before we go to another major tournament overseas. That's got to be the next ambition."

When is the Nations League?

The fourth addition of the Nations League will take place in Autumn 2024 later this year, with the finals in June 2025. The draw took place in Paris back in February. It was as follows...

League A

Group A1: Croatia, Portugal, Poland, Scotland Group A2: Italy, Belgium, France, Israel Group A3: Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina Group A4: Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Serbia

League B

Group B1: Czechia, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia Group B2: England, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Greece Group B3: Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan Group B4: Wales, Iceland, Montenegro, Türkiye

League C

Group C1: Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia Group C2: Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Lithuania* Group C3: Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Belarus Group C4: Armenia, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Latvia

League D

Group D1: Gibraltar*, San Marino, Liechtenstein Group D2: Moldova, Malta, Andorra

Nations League dates in full

Matchday 1: 5-7 September 2024 Matchday 2: 8-10 September 2024 Matchday 3: 10-12 October 2024 Matchday 4: 13-15 October 2024 Matchday 5: 14-16 November 2024 Matchday 6: 17-19 November 2024

Knockout round play-off draw: November 2024 Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025 League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025 Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025

When is World Cup qualifying draw?

Scotland will be hoping that they can qualify for the World Cup in 2026. It is being held in Canada, Mexico and the United States. First round (group stage): The draw will take place in December 2024. The group winners will qualify.