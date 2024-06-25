AFP via Getty Images

All the latest news surrounding Hibs and Hearts’ Scottish Premiership rivals as preparations for the new season ramp up.

Hibs and Hearts will already be hard at work preparing behind the scenes for next season with Scotland’s Euro 2024 hopes now ended. David Gray has a big few weeks ahead of him at Easter Road, needing to get his squad fit and ready while finding ways to strengthen the ranks following a disappointing season of last for the club, something that will add pressure to his first season in charge.

As for Hearts, they will want to put together a more than respectable European campaign while narrowing the gap between third and second - a task that has proved very difficult over the years. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news from around the Scottish top flight.

McClean links

Rangers are said to be chasing Scotland and Norwich City star Kenny McClean this summer as they look to add experience to their squad. According to the Daily Record, the Gers are pushing to land the 32-year-old.

McClean has two years remaining on his Carrow Road deal, and it remains unclear who will be part of new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup’s plans for next season, with pre-season yet to begin. Though, McClean has previously admitted his desire to one day play for Rangers. He told The Athletic back in 2021: “I'd be lying if I said it wasn't something I'd want to do. As a kid that's what you want to do, play for your boyhood team. Right now, I'm about to play in the Premier League again, so I'm not thinking about it! "But for me and my family, it would be pretty special. I grew up a Rangers fan, used to go to the games with my dad and as a kid in Glasgow, you support Rangers or Celtic and you want to play for one of them. So, I was on the better side."

Bernardo blow

Celtic look set to miss out on loanee Paulo Bernardo this summer with a permanent deal now looking unlikely. According to Correio da Manha, Celtic would need to make a big offer to convince the player to give up what he earns at Benfica despite being unlikely to get regular games with the Portuguese club.

The Bhoys held an option to buy in the loan deal, but while they might have had some success lowering the previously agreed transfer fee, the payer himself seems unwilling to earn less - or at least significantly less - to join Celtic permanently.

Asked about a Celtic stay previously, Bernardo said: “I just think about the present, game by game, how I can improve. Then the other things will happen. I am enjoying it a lot. The fans are unbelievable and they like me, so I am feeling good too. I just have to keep going and doing things well.”