Danny Grainger (centre) has joined EFL club Morecambe as assistant manager ({Pic: SNS) | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

The ex Hearts, Dundee United and St Mirren man has joined the former Ross County boss at the EFL club as assistant manager.

Former Heats favourite and Scottish Cup winner Danny Grainer has joined EFL club Morecambe as assistant manager alongside ex Ross County boss Derek Adams.

The 37-year old, who turned out for several Scottish club during his playing career including Dundee United and St Mirren, spent two seasons at Tynecastle and scored the Jambos’ third goal of the match from the penalty spot in the famous 5-1 win over rivals Hibs at Hampden Park in 2012. He has had two spells as manager of English non-league side Workington FC either side of a short spell as assistant manager at Falkirk.

Speaking to Morecambe’s official website, Grainger said: “When the phone call came to work with someone as experienced as the Gaffer, it was a no-brainer; to be able to come in, push on and keep developing my own coaching ability is something I’m excited for.

“I’ve known Derek from playing against his teams as a player and then as a coach, I spoke to him when I first started coaching and he’s always been at the end of the phone for a bit of advice, and we’ve had a good relationship from there.

“The Gaffer has been successful in this league, I’d like to think I’ve got experience there from being a League Two captain so fingers crossed we can gel together quickly, get the squad ready and make sure we hit the ground running.”

Morecambe gaffer Derek Adams, who saw his third spell as Ross County manager ended earlier this year, added: “I am delighted to have Danny Grainger join Morecambe FC as my Assistant Manager, he will be a great addition to the football staff.”