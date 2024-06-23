Daniel Oyegoke spent last season with Bradford City. | Getty Images

The star has swapped Brentford for Hearts this summer transfer window.

Daniel Oyegoke says he was so keen to seal a Hearts switch after time with a Jambos favourite.

The right-back has joined head coach Steven Naismith’s side on a permanent basis from Premier League side Wolves. He spent last season out on loan at Bradford City and also has senior experience with MK Dons, having also spent time in the Arsenal academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After penning a three-year deal in Gorgie, Oyegoke has explained the post-game chat on the final day of the season at Bradford City that set the wheels in motion. He told Hearts TV: “Honestly, it’s been a long time coming. To finally get this done is a great feeling and I can’t wait to get started.

“In my last game of the season at Bradford, I heard about the interest from the club. From them, I just said to my agent to try and get it done as soon as possible. I’m here now and ready for the start of pre-season.

“This is a massive club, with a massive fanbase, and great people within the building as well. It was a very easy decision. The manager told me how he sees me fitting in tactically, how he wants the team to play, and how he wants to build on the success of last season.

“I’m athletic, confident, and composed. I like to defend one-v-one and can go forward as well. I just saw the stadium now. At night, with the fans in, it should be a blast. Hopefully we can get some good results and put some smiles on people's faces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ogeyoke featured with Hearts favourite Jamie Walker at the Bantams. Back with parent club Brentford, another couple of ex-Jambos worked closely with him, B team manager Neil MacFarlane and head of individual player development Steven Pressley. It’s Walker who has left the right-back with one notion.

He added: “I’ve worked with all of them closely over the last three years. I spoke to all of them, and they didn’t have a bad thing to say about the club.