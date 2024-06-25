Hibs Women turn to Hearts striker and homegrown star for goal threat

Morrison and Celtic's Caitlin Hayes compete for the ball. | SNS Group

Former Celtic prospect brings ‘forward-thinking play’ to group

Hibs Women have strengthened their forward line ahead of the new season – by pinching a striker from city rivals Hearts AND re-signing one of their most important attacking threats. And manager Grant Scott is already looking forward to seeing Kathleen McGovern and Kirsty Morrison combine in the campaign ahead.

McGovern, 21, came through the ranks at Celtic and spent a season in the German second tier before joining the Jambos last season. The Scotland age-grade international scored 11 goals in 19 SWPL appearances – including the opener in April’s 2-0 derby win for Hearts at Oriam.

Signed on a two-year deal, McGovern will wear the No. 10 jersey. And she’ll be looking to add to her international honours, which include playing alongside new clubmate Tegan Bowie for the Scotland U23 team as they beat Denmark 3-1 earlier this month.

McGovern said: "I am delighted to be signing for Hibs. As soon as I spoke to Grant, I knew the correct decision for me was to come here. He was really positive about the ambition and where the club is going, which is something that I want to be a part of."

While McGovern is finding her feet, Morrison is extending a career-long love affair by signing a one-year contract extension. The 22-year-old academy product made her 100th appearance for Hibs last season – and has been at the club for over a decade.

Morrison, who bounced back from injury problems in the second half of last season, said: “I'm thrilled to continue my journey with Hibernian. The support from the club and the fans has been great, and I look forward to contributing to the team for the upcoming season. I’ve been at this club for a long time, so I’m looking forward to another year and looking forward to what that brings.”

Veteran head coach Scott clearly can’t wait to see both players in action, saying: “We're excited to welcome Kathleen to Hibernian; I've followed the progress of her career, following her breakthrough season at Celtic and admiring her play since then. Her talent and forward-thinking play will be a great asset to the team moving forward. We look forward to seeing her linking up with our other forward players and contributing to our success in the seasons to come.