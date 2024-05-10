Hibs Women Exclusive: Murray on journey from hand-me-down kits to Bayern glamour tie

Murray wants to win more league titles as a coach.

‘I’m proud to have been a pioneer’

The medals are nice reminders, the memories of big games and emotional highs all very much to the forefront at a time of reflection for Joelle Murray. Having announced her move from playing to coaching earlier this week, the Hibs Women captain has obviously been looking back, as well as forward to – she hopes – a bright future of glorious revival at a club where titles and trophies were once collected as a matter of course.

Yet Murray also chooses to remember not only the glamorous highlights, but the hard-scrabble beginnings of a career that was to deliver so much silverware. Sitting in an ante-room at Hibernian Training Centre, the shared home of the men’s and women’s first teams, the 37-year-old can’t help but contrast her current working environment with those early days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Looking back, it was completely different,” she said, adding: “When I first started, we trained twice a week and there was an expectation that, if you made one of those sessions, that was probably acceptable.

“We played in hand-me down kit that was very much over-sized. We certainly didn’t have the finances and facilities we have now.

“We played our games all over, largely in Dalkeith at King’s Park, a decent junior ground with a good grass pitch. But we trained all over – Pinkie down at Musselburgh, out at Pathhead at times. We essentially trained wherever we could. So the evolution of the game, as a whole, has been absolutely massive.

“I often get asked if I wish I’d played and started my professional career ten years later, so I could reap more of these rewards. But I’m proud to have been part of pioneering the women’s game in Scotland, so I certainly wouldn’t swap or change my journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Invited to pick out highlights from that journey, Murray’s first choice is – surprisingly – not one of the many victories enjoyed in a career that delivered two league titles, seven Scottish Cups, five League Cups and 28 international caps. Instead, she picks a heavy defeat at home in October of 2016.

“If I’m looking at a game, it would certainly be Bayern Munich at Easter Road, which gets spoken about a lot,” she said, with reference to a major European tie that felt transformative just for it taking place. “It was an attendance record at the time, playing in the Champions League against a world-famous club.

“For me personally, walking out as captain at Easter Road under the lights, it was a really proud moment. If we’re talking about moments within this journey, that was definitely one.

“And of course 2016 was a stand-out year. We won the cup double, as a club, and our Scottish Cup coincided with the men’s Scottish Cup win. That made it extra special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray will join Hibs boss Grant Scott’s coaching staff, bringing not just her playing experience but a sharp coaching brain to the group. Intriguingly, although she could have jumped into the SFA Coach Education path at UEFA B Licence level – a privilege afforded professionals who have played at a certain level – she chose to start at the very bottom of the ladder, being taught the basics of instructing players. By the end of the summer, she hopes to have completed her A Licence.

Admitting that management is on the agenda at some point, she said: “I’ve definitely thought about that long term. For the past two seasons, I’ve been delivering a bit on the pitch, doing that with an eye and a view to this moment, next season. Hopefully those Thursdays on the pitch will help me transition into a full-time environment.

“I’ve always believed in the idea of being rewarded for your achievements and successes. But I also believe in not jumping into something too soon. There is still so much learning to be done under Grant. Hopefully, in the next few years, who knows what opportunities will come about.”

In the meantime, Murray would like to help Hibs improve on and off the field. Talk of a dedicated home ground being build, an idea floated at the most recent AGM, holds obvious appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That would certainly be the next big step,” she said, adding: “Don’t get me wrong, Meadowbank is a great facility, right in the heart of Edinburgh.

“When we’re thinking about a new facility, we need to consider so many things, because we have a fantastic fan base we’ve built over the years. In terms of progressive steps, that’s the next one, in my opinion.