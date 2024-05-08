Hibs Women skipper hailed as 'icon' after announcing retirement
Hibs Women manager Grant Scott has paid tribute to club captain Joelle Murray, who has announced her intention to retire at the end of the season. The 37-year-old, the club’s record appearance holder with 505 games in the green-and-white to date, bows out with a record that would be the envy of most in the women’s game.
She’s won two league titles, hoisted the Scottish Cup aloft SEVEN times – and picked up just the five League Cup winners’ medals in a groundbreaking career. Murray was also the first female player to sign a professional contract with Hibs back in 2020, a hugely significant milestone for a team now effectively operating on a full-time basis.
Scott, who will now welcome the skipper into his backroom team, hailed Murray as a talismanic figure for both her club and the women’s game in Scotland, saying: “Joelle is – without question – an icon of the game. Although her professional career on the pitch is now coming to an end, her legacy will be felt for so many years to come. She’s paved the way for so many to thrive in the future.
“Joelle has lived and breathed football for such a long time, and she leaves it in the strongest place it has ever been – a true testament to her leadership, professionalism, talent, and dedication. I feel incredibly privileged to have been able to work with her on two occasions now and know her name will be written into the history books as a true footballing great.”