Hibs Women skipper hailed as 'icon' after announcing retirement

Joelle Murray is to join backroom staff at East Mains

Hibs Women manager Grant Scott has paid tribute to club captain Joelle Murray, who has announced her intention to retire at the end of the season. The 37-year-old, the club’s record appearance holder with 505 games in the green-and-white to date, bows out with a record that would be the envy of most in the women’s game.

She’s won two league titles, hoisted the Scottish Cup aloft SEVEN times – and picked up just the five League Cup winners’ medals in a groundbreaking career. Murray was also the first female player to sign a professional contract with Hibs back in 2020, a hugely significant milestone for a team now effectively operating on a full-time basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott, who will now welcome the skipper into his backroom team, hailed Murray as a talismanic figure for both her club and the women’s game in Scotland, saying: “Joelle is – without question – an icon of the game. Although her professional career on the pitch is now coming to an end, her legacy will be felt for so many years to come. She’s paved the way for so many to thrive in the future.