Hibs legends attracting interest from multiple SPFL rivals
Departing Hibs greats Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson are already attracting concrete interest from rival clubs, The Evening News understands. And both are weighing up options that could see them line up AGAINST Hibs when the new campaign kicks off.
The Easter Road club confirmed today that both club captain Hanlon and fan favourite Stevenson will be moving on when their contracts expire in a matter of weeks. And it is understood that, despite the pair enjoying limited game time under new Hibs gaffer Nick Montgomery, the prospect of landing proven performers has sparked a flurry of interest among clubs either already in the Scottish Premiership - or with realistic ambitions of reaching the top flight.
As free agents able to open negotiations with any potential employer, the pair - both of whom wanted to let most of the season play out before making any final announcement - are keen to play on. It is understood that a number of Premiership clubs have expressed an interest in Hanlon, while Stevenson is on the radar of three different teams, with promotion play-off hopefuls Raith Rovers an obvious choice for the Kirkcaldy-born left back.
Hibs are planning a special farewell ceremony for the Scottish Cup-winning duo after next Wednesday night’s final home game of the season, at home to Motherwell, with a statement on behalf of the Gordon Family - majority shareholders - urging fans to give Stevenson and Hanlon “the send-off they deserve.”