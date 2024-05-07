Farewell to Hibs legends as time called on stellar careers

Goodbye and farewell - Hanlon and Stevenson are to leave Hibs after almost two decades.

Hibs legends Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson are to leave the club at the end of the season, it was confirmed today. And there will be a special farewell ceremony in honour of the Scottish Cup-winning pair after next Wednesday night’s final home game of the season.

Club captain Hanlon and veteran fullback Stevenson, whose combined appearances for Hibs run to over 1100 games, are both out of contract in a matter of weeks. Neither has been able to hold down a regular first-team place under new manager Nick Montgomery.

But both are likely to play on. Hanlon is already considering interest from SPFL clubs, while the Evening News understands that Stevenson is wanted by three rival teams.

In statement released by the club, the Gordon Family – majority shareholders at Easter Road - are quoted as saying: “We’d like to begin by thanking Paul and Lewis for everything they have done at Hibernian FC. What they have achieved at the club is absolutely magnificent and their names will forever be written in the club’s history.

“They will always be considered among the greats at Hibernian FC, which is down to the tremendous roles they’ve played both on and off the pitch. They will always be friends of the club. Our final home game against Motherwell will give us a chance to bid an emotional farewell to both Paul and Lewis and give them the send-off they deserve.”

Stevenson is the most decorated player in club history, as the only man to secure both Scottish Cup and League Cup winners’ medals. Last February, he also broke the all-time Hibs record for league appearances, surpassing Arthur Duncan’s tally of 449 – and he’s now just one game short of 600 appearances in all competitions. Even at the age of 36, the Kirkcaldy native will have options to carry on playing, with Raith Rovers among the clubs reportedly interested in the left back.

Hibs captain Paul Hanlon celebrates his famous Scottish Cup derby goal at Tynecastle

Hanlon will always be remembered for his dramatic quarter-final equaliser at Tynecastle en route to helping Hibs end their 114-year wait for Scottish Cup glory in 2016. Edinburgh born and raised, the central defender was named club captain in 2021.

The former Hutchison Vale youth prospect completed a BA Business and Enterprise in Sport earlier this season, graduating from Napier University as winner of the class medal. He has spoken about wanting to try his hand at coaching, initially, but is still weighing up options to play on elsewhere, with at least one top-flight club ready to offer him a contract.