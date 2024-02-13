Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Hanlon and a host of other Hibs stars are waiting to discover their futures at Easter Road.

The 33-year-old has made over 500 appearances for his boyhood club and is an Easter Road legend, thanks to achievements like the 2016 Scottish Cup win. Reports have emerged that the defender may be one of the senior stars allowed to leave Hibs at the end of the season with club chiefs looking to lower the average of the squad. It's claimed Hanlon has interest in the Premiership, England and abroad.

The Edinburgh Evening News understands that as of yet, no decisions have been made on any of the out of contract players. That will include Lewis Stevenson, the 36-year-old left-back who has won both the League Cup and Scottish Cup over the course of his legendary stay in Leith.

Other stars who are out of contract include David Marshall and Adam Le Fondre. Manager Nick Montgomery also has six loanees on his books - Emiliano Marcondes, Myziane Maolida, Eliezer Mayenda, Will Fish, Owen Bevan and Nectar Triantis.

Hanlon was an unused sub during the weekend's 3-1 Scottish Cup win away at Inverness. He has featured in 14 Premiership matches this season with nine starts, his most recent coming in the 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock in January.

Stevenson meanwhile has 12 league appearances this term. He has been an unused sub in seven of the last nine matches but did play the entirety of the 3-0 defeat to Rangers.

