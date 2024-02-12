Sunderland boss delivers message to Hibs loan star as he's told how to cement Black Cats future
Michael Beale has told Nectar Triantis he is being watched at Hibs with a view to becoming a Sunderland regular - as he weighed in on Eliezer Mayenda's potential.
The forward and defender Triantis both swapped the Stadium of Light for Edinburgh in the January transfer window. Nick Montgomery has pitched the latter in for three starts already while Mayenda has played 45 minutes against St Mirren and Inverness.
Both are viewed as Sunderland prospects, with boss Beale weighing in on his decision to loan them out. While stars like Luis Hemir are firmly in his thoughts for the here and now, others like Triantis and Mayenda can stake claims for the future.
He told Sunderland Echo: "It's a big number, No.9 at Sunderland. At a young age, it's the expectation that comes with it. When I see Hemir train every day his finishing is very good. There are other areas he has to improve for certain.
"He's young, I think he's certainly a player for the future. I put him on recently and he did quite well - he made me think.
"Mayenda is a bit younger and we felt it was right for him to go out. In giving one or two players the opportunity to go out, when the injuries come we are tight. We trained with 18 today, that's what we've got. "So somebody had to stay in and we feel at this moment in time that Semedo, Rusyn and Burstow are the right three to lead our line, where Mayenda at this moment at a younger age will probably play off the right. In that position I have Abdoullah playing well, I have Pat, Romaine [Mundle] was coming in, so it made sense. "Then there's the element of someone like Nectar [Triantis], he's just gone and played two 90 minutes in four or five days, that's given him massive oxygen. We're watching that with a view of Nectar coming back in the summer and having the opportunity to play here. “It's a fine juggling act, you need to keep as much in-house but you need to know those in-house are getting enough out of the programme. It's never an exact science."