"Mayenda is a bit younger and we felt it was right for him to go out. In giving one or two players the opportunity to go out, when the injuries come we are tight. We trained with 18 today, that's what we've got. "So somebody had to stay in and we feel at this moment in time that Semedo, Rusyn and Burstow are the right three to lead our line, where Mayenda at this moment at a younger age will probably play off the right. In that position I have Abdoullah playing well, I have Pat, Romaine [Mundle] was coming in, so it made sense. "Then there's the element of someone like Nectar [Triantis], he's just gone and played two 90 minutes in four or five days, that's given him massive oxygen. We're watching that with a view of Nectar coming back in the summer and having the opportunity to play here. “It's a fine juggling act, you need to keep as much in-house but you need to know those in-house are getting enough out of the programme. It's never an exact science."