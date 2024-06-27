Hearts and Hibs. | SNS Group

The 2024/25 Scottish Premiership fixtures have been released

Hearts and Hibs are preparing for the start of the new season. The Edinburgh pair have the chance to bring in some new signings in the meantime.

The new 2024/25 Scottish Premiership fixtures have been released and clubs across the country have found out when they will be playing each side in the league.

Celtic are looking to retain their title ahead of Rangers, whilst Hearts will be aiming to close the gap on the pair after finishing 3rd last term.

As for Hibs, they underperformed in the last campaign which ultimately cost Nick Montgomery his job. They have turned to club favourite David Gray as his replacement on a permanent basis and the ex-defender will be eager to show what he is all about in the dugout.

Dundee United are back in the top flight after storming to the second tier title under former St Mirren and Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin and they have taken the place of Livingston. Meanwhile, Ross County managed to stay up after seeing off Raith Rovers in the relegation play-offs.

Here is a look at the dates for Hearts and Hibs’ clashes...

Saturday 26th October 2024

The first fixture between the pair will be held at Easter Road, with a 15:00 KO. It remains to be seen whether it will be selected for Sky Sports coverage at this stage.

Thursday 26th December 2024

Hearts then welcome Hibs to Tynecastle on Boxing Day, with a 12:30 KO. This festive clash will be televised on Sky Sports.

Saturday 1st March 2025

Steven Naismith’s side then head back to Easter Road for a second time on the first day of March next year with a 15:00 KO. This hasn’t been chosen by Sky Sports yet.

Hearts new signings so far

Musa Drammeh (Sevilla), Yan Dhanda (Ross County), Ryan Fulton (Hamilton Academical), Daniel Oyegoke (Brentford), James Penrice (Livingston), Blair Spittal (Motherwell).

Hearts have been busy so far this summer. They have boosted their attacking department by landing Musa Drammeh and Yan Dhanda from Sevilla and Ross County respectively, whilst Blair Spittal should add more depth to their midfield.

Ryan Fulton will inject more competition between the sticks, whilst James Penrice and Daniel Oyegoke have boosted their defensive ranks.

The Jam Tarts will be praying that they can keep hold of key striker Lawrence Shankland. He has been their main man up top over the past couple of years and his goals would be hard to replace.

Hibs new signings so far

Josef Bursik (Club Brugge, loan), Warren O'Hora (MK Dons)

Hibs have been patient with their recruitment. Josef Bursik, who has been at Stoke City in the past, will look to become their number one and his arrival could pave the way for Jojo Wollacott to leave.