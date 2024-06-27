Hibs on the road again as Scottish Premiership fixtures released
New Hibs boss David Gray faces a testing start to his first league campaign as gaffer, with a tough doubleheader - away to Euro adventurers St Mirren followed by the visit of reigning champions Celtic – scheduled for the opening two weekends of Scottish Premiership season 2024-25. The SPFL ‘super computer’ churned out the fixture list for the new season this morning.
For the third time in the past four seasons, the Hibees kick off with an away game. But they will host the first Edinburgh derby of the season, with city rivals Hearts travelling to Easter Road on October 26.
Gray, appointed head coach after serving his fourth stint as interim following the dismissal of Nick Montgomery, understands the value of making a solid start in the league; he was also thrust into a caretaker role when Lee Johnson lost the first three games of last season. He’s been given a testing enough start, with the opening two ties followed by the visit of Dundee and a trip to Kilmarnock.
But the big kick-off on August 4 does give Hibs a chance to gain some revenge on Saints, who edged a five-goal thriller in Edinburgh on the opening day of last season’s league campaign. Hibs were in the midst of their Europa Conference League adventure at the time. They’ll be hoping to find the Buddies similarly embroiled in – and potentially distracted by – the qualifying rounds of the same competition.
Until that opening loss on the first day of last season, Hibs had won their opening league fixture for SIX straight seasons. Gray leads his team into friendly action for the first time since taking on the manager’s job with Saturday’s short trip to play Edinburgh City at Meadowbank. Hibs kick off the domestic season in the Premier Sports Cup on July 13, away to Elgin City.