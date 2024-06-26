The defender has joined Hibs | Getty Images

The centre-back has made the switch to Easter Road.

Warren O’Hora has signed a three-year deal with Hibs to become their second signing of the summer.

Following on from the loan signing of goalkeeper Josef Bursik earlier this week, the Irish defender joins after time at MK Dons. O’Hora made his pro debut at 18 for Irish side Bohemians and made a switch to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

He became a regular with MK Dons, signing permanently and going on to make over 150 appearances for them, captaining them on occasion. Head Coach David Gray said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring Warren to the Club.

“As a defender, he’s a brave, aggressive organiser, with great leadership qualities. He’s very comfortable on the ball and confident playing out from the back. We look forward to working with him.”

Sporting Director Malky Mackay added: “It’s great to be able to welcome Warren to Hibernian FC. When I came to the Club, it was clear that we needed to strengthen at centre-half and introduce more leaders into the First Team group.

“Warren is a strong modern-day defender, a top professional, and is another good person to add to the dressing room. We look forward to seeing him in action.”

