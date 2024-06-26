Hearts and Hibs will go at it again this coming season. | Getty Images

A look at the upcoming SPFL fixture release as Hibs and Hearts await their schedules for the new season.

Focus will now be turning back to club football after Scotland crashed out of the Euro 2024 in the group stage.

There is still plenty of time before the new season kicks off, but pre-season is just around the corner, with most clubs returning next week. Friendlies and new signings will generate excitement for clubs, but the fixture release also gets fans excited about what is ahead, with fans finally able to plan their home and away trips for the new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic, Dundee United, Falkirk and Stenhousemuir will all start at home, as is tradition after championship-winning campaigns, and here we round up what else we know about the upcoming fixture releases.

When will fixtures be released?

The fixtures for the Scottish Premiership, Championship, League One and League Two will be released at 9am on Thursday, June 27, 2024. The new season will kick off across August 3 and 4.

Who compiles the fixtures?

The SPFL work with GotSoccer to compile the fixtures for each season having worked with the company for much of the last decade. The league organisers have previously detailed: “They have experience of producing fixtures for several other major football leagues including Ligue 1 in France, Ekstraklasa in Poland and the Greek Super League.

“GotSoccer use optimisation software to come up with a set of fixtures based on the information and restrictions (‘fixture recipe’) we provide. A number of versions will be produced and refined before a final decision is made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happened to the winter break in the SPFL?

The winter break was scrapped due to changes in the European schedule and the need for many clubs to squeeze in more fixtures. SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie previously explained: “There is a huge amount to look forward to across all four divisions of the cinch SPFL in the coming months, followed by Scotland’s eagerly-awaited participation at the Euros in Germany this summer. However, we know that clubs and fans alike are always keen to plan ahead, and we are pleased to be able to confirm start and end dates for season 2024/25, as well as the Viaplay Cup schedule.

“It is fair to say that the additional slots required for the UEFA club competitions next season have made scheduling more challenging than usual. In particular, there is very limited flexibility within the Premiership fixture calendar, and we are therefore unable to accommodate a scheduled winter break.”

Key dates

One of the key dates in the Scottish Premiership will be April 12 and 13, 2025, which corresponds to matchday 33. That’s when the top flight will split into two. The season will finish on the weekend of May 17 and 18. The other three divisions will conclude on the first weekend of May ahead of the play-offs beginning shortly after that.