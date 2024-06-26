Hibs talent 'buzzing' after loan transfer switch sealed as boss explains why latest swoop makes sense
Murray Aiken is hoping to build on the potential he displayed at Airdrie last season as he leaves Hibs for North Lanarkshire again.
The teenage midfielder has joined Rhys McCabe’s Diamonds on a loan deal until January. He is the second Hibs youngster to make the move this summer, joining goalkeeper Murray Johnson, while Josh O’Connor and Kanayo Megwa spent parts or all of last term with Airdrie.
Aiken made 18 appearances for the second tier club last season. McCabe had to wait until receiving new Hibs head coach David Gray’s green light to sanction another loan move, but he’s delighted to have the youngster back now.
He said: “We’re delighted to get Muzz back. Conversations had happened over the summer, and obviously we were waiting for the go-ahead from Hibs with the new manager coming in.
“I know what Murray offers - legs and fitness level, and a different side to our midfield. He’s got good experience from last year and he’s desperate to play and kick on again, so we’re delighted to get him back.”
Aiken can’t wait to get going. He added to Airdrie’s club media: “It’s good to be back amongst the boys - there’s been a few changes, but I had a good first training session and I’m just buzzing to be back.
“I think personally I started strong and then the injury scuppered my season, so I’m really determined to get back to it and pick up where I left off. We definitely had a good season last year, we’re hoping to build on that - hopefully do the same and try to better that once more.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.