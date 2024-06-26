Six new signings at Hearts as Yan Dhanda completes his transfer to Tynecastle

Heart of Midlothian FC

The Ross County midfielder came through a medical to finalise the move

Yan Dhanda’s move to Hearts is complete after the Edinburgh club finalised their sixth summer signing so far. The midfielder left Ross County as a free agent last month having agreed a pre-contract move to Tynecastle Park, where he has now signed a three-year deal.

Dhanda joins a strong and competitive Hearts midfield to compete alongside players like Cammy Devlin, Beni Baningime, Macaulay Tait and fellow new recruit Blair Spittal. The 25-year-old became a talismanic figure over his two years with County and Hearts hope he can have a similar impact in Edinburgh.

They have already signed goalkeeper Ryan Fulton, defenders James Penrice and Daniel Oyegoke, plus striker Musa Drammeh as well as Spittal. Dhanda’s arrival takes the number of summer arrivals to six, with the capture of Costa Rica international defender Gerald Taylor still to come.

Head coach Steven Naismith is strengthening his squad early to ensure players are as well prepared as possible for the 2024/25 campaign. The first-team squad have started pre-season training at Riccarton, although those on international duty have been given extended breaks and will filter in from the start of next month.

Naismith explained the reasons behind the move for Dhanda - who will wear the No.20 squad number - on the official Hearts website. “It’s more really positive news to get Yan in the door and announced,” he said. “I think it’s clear to see that he’s one of the most exciting players in the league, and it’s another statement on our part as we look to add the best and brightest to our ranks ahead of a big season for the club.

“If you look back at his career, he dealt with the pressure of being a top prospect in a big club’s academy at Liverpool and decided he didn’t want to just be comfortable by being associated with a big club, he wanted to go out and play and progress his career.

“He did that at Swansea City and Ross County, and now he’s getting his rewards for all of his hard work over the past few years by coming to Hearts. Yan’s at a great age and stage in his career, and I’m very excited to add a player of his quality to the team, with scope to progress even further and I know he’ll settle in well to the squad.

“That takes us to six signings so far this summer and it was really important for us to get our business done early. The squad is really beginning to take shape ahead of what is going to be a massive season, domestically and in Europe, and we’re all looking forward to it.”