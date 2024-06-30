Hibs hero Paul Hanlon explains decision to join Raith Rovers as 'new challenge' beckons

Paul Hanlon during a Raith Rovers training session at Stark's Park, on June 27, 2024, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland | SNS Group

The Easter Road icon is preparing for a tilt at the Scottish Championship title with the Kirkcaldy club.

Hibs legend Paul Hanlon says he is looking forward to a ‘new challenge’ at Raith Rovers after his 17 year association with the Edinburgh club came to an end.

The 34-year old, along with fellow Leith icon Lewis Stevenson, has signed on at the Scottish Championship runners-up who are managed by ex Hibee Ian Murray. Hanlon was part of the Hibs team who lifted the Championship title in 2017 and will no doubt be hoping to get his hands on that trophy once again.

On the decision to join Rovers, he said: “I was at Hibs for a long period of time, and this is a new challenge for me now that I’m really looking forward to. It obviously helps having a few lads in the dressing room that I already knew from playing with.

“Scottish football’s a kind of goldfish bowl and you meet a lot of boys along the way, and there are plenty of boys in there that I know. With the manager and Pottsy as well, I had a few conversations.

“Obviously I’d had a long career at Hibs so I had to take my time and sit back and see what I had in terms of options, but right from the start, Pottsy was on the phone relentlessly.

“I’d had a good relationship with him at Hibs as well previously, when he was Jack Ross’s assistant, so I knew him really well and I’d kept in touch over the years, so it just got to a stage when I was ready to make a decision and Raith Rovers were where I chose.

“Looking at the club from the outside, I just felt like it’d be a great environment to be involved in. They looked like they’d got a good, close-knit squad, and I thought it’d be enjoyable coming in here every day and working hard and that’s how it’s proved to be.”

On playing under former teammate Murray, Hanlon added: “He was one of the experienced players at Hibs when I was coming through and even before that, when I was a fan growing up, he was one of my idols, watching him playing, so it’s nice to see him again and catch up. He’s in a different role now to what it was before but I’d been looking forward to working with him all the same.”