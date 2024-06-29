What Hibs gaffer Gray said about livewire forward's future prospects

SNS Group

Wonder goal gives rookie boss food for thought

New Hibs boss David Gray has challenged Harry McKirdy to “keep pushing” after scoring a wonder goal in the first pre-season friendly of the campaign. And he says the 27-year-old still has a chance to prove himself at Easter Road.

McKirdy, who underwent heart surgery last year, scored a screamer as Hibs – fielding two different starting XIs either side of half-time – beat Edinburgh City 5-0 at Meadowbank. Gray, who left out the international quartet of Martin Boyle, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Rocky Bushiri and Jojo Wollacott, was also without Elie Youan.

Hailing McKirdy’s contribution, the rookie gaffer said: “I thought he did well, I thought everybody did well. The biggest thing for me was the application from everyone, the clean sheet and to win the game.

“You see the ability he has; he does that every day in training and applies himself really well. He has come back in really good condition and started the season well so you can clearly see he has that quality - and it’s up to him to keep pushing every single day.

“He is a brilliant trainer and works really hard, you can see the quality he’s got. It’s probably not gone the way he wanted it to go when he first joined the club. But he recognises what is in front of him and it’s up to him to work as hard as he can - and up to us as staff to get the best out of him.”

Asked if players on the fringes of the squad could now claim a fresh start, Gray said: “Yeah, I said this at the start, that I do know every player inside out. That’s the benefit of me being in this position. I know their strengths and weaknesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the players we’ve got, they’ve all got opportunities to impress. Regardless of whether that’s now or in any game, every time you go on the training pitch, you’ve got a responsibility to be the best you can be. That’s the important bit, that every player does that every day – because being judged every day is part of being a professional footballer.