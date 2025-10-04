The team news is in for the first Edinburgh derby of the season.

The team news is in for the first Edinburgh derby of the season between Hearts and Hibs.

It’s tried and tested for Hearts who stick with the same team that beat Rangers and Falkirk. At Hibs, Rocky Bushiri is kept on the bench with Grant Hanley picked in central defence and Josh Campbell comes into the midfield engine room with Miguel Chaiwa out. Chris Cadden is at right-wing-back with Mulligan moved inside and Jamie McGrath on the bench.

Derek McInnes’ side head into the game inbeaten with five wins and a draw from their opening six games. David Gray’s meanwhile are also without defeat in the league but have drawn their last five games on the bounce after an opening day win versus Dundee at Dens Park.

What Derek McInnes and David Gray said about Edinburgh derby

McInnes said: “I've been at loads of Edinburgh derbies over the years, to watch the game as a manager or just watching the game just as a spectator, you enjoy that. I think everybody enjoys the noise, the matchday experience. But for us, on the professional side, it's about enjoying winning and it's important that we just focus on that.

“The build-up is the build-up and there's a lot more chatter about the game, naturally. But I must admit, at this moment in time, we're just nice and calm in our work this week. Then the game will take care of itself, in terms of the atmosphere and the motivation part of it. We'll probably just need to make sure we keep a lid on the emotion on that side. It's important that we keep discipline, 11 men on the pitch, but obviously thrive on the game.

“We're not going to try and dilute it. We want to promote these types of games and it's a brilliant game to be involved in. Obviously, I'm looking forward to it as much as the players.”

Confirmed Hearts vs Hibs team news

Gray said ahead of the contest: “We’re going into it in a good place. We’re undefeated in the league, we know where we need to get better, but this has been a brilliant game to look forward too. The boys are all looking forward to it, and I’ve felt that in training as well. The Derby is about the team that settles first; it’s fast, frantic, and emotional. We know what’s at stake for us and the supporters. For Hibs fans, they should be looking forward to it, I certainly am.

“There’s certainly no better place to go and try to win a game of football. I’ve been preparing the players for what to expect. The players who have played in an Edinburgh Derby before have been speaking to some of the new players and telling them what to expect too. Our game plan is there, and the players know we have to go there and deliver that. If we can do that, then I believe we have the best chance of getting three points. We take a lot of confidence from going there last time and winning as that’s something that hadn’t been done for a period of time. We both have slightly different sides now, but it proves that even though we need to be at our best to get the result, it can be done.”

Hearts XI: Schwolow; McEntee, Halkett, Findlay, Kingsley; Milne, Baningime, Devlin, Kyzirdis; Braga, Shankland.

Hibs XI: Sallinger; Cadden, O’Hora, Hanley, Iredale, Obita, Barlaser, Campbell, Mulligan; Bowie, Boyle.