Here are some of the latest Hearts and Hibs headlines ahead of derby day.

Hearts and Hibs collide this weekend in one of the most hotly-anticipated derbies in recent memory.

The Jambos head into the game top of the league against David Gray’s men, who finished third in the table last season and remain undefeated on Premiership business this campaign. Victory would leave one side undefeated, claim bragging rights and keep themselves without league defeat heading into the international break.

Plenty of debate has stemmed on who will become the new heroes of this fixture and whether it’ll be Hearts or Hibs on the winning side. Here is some of the latest thoughts and opinions ahead of the match at Tynecastle.

Tony Bloom Hearts prophecy backed

Amid early season struggles at Celtic and Rangers, Scotland hero James McFadden can’t help but feel Hearts investor Tony Bloom’s aim of splitting the Old Firm can be achieved. Celtic in particular have left him stunned but the ex forward senses an opportunity for Hearts within that.

He told Sportsound: “I think using St. Mirren is a good example of overachievement and punching above your weight consistently. Hearts is one where, when Tony Bloom came out with a statement that he wanted to win the league within 10 years, and he wanted to challenge Celtic this season and left Rangers out, it wasn't pie in the sky. This is a guy that knows what he's doing.

“He's not going to make bold statements and not be able to back it up. So you knew that, you know, Hearts over the years would get that synergy and they would do it in the right manner. The way that we're speaking about Celtic... I can't believe we're speaking about Celtic like this right now. If you went back to before the Cup final, fast forward to October and you're talking about Celtic not winning in the first two Europa League games, misfiring, losing their best players, not replacing them, I wouldn't have believed you. So I can't believe they've actually got themselves into this position.”

Who will win Edinburgh derby?

Peter Grant reckons Kieron Bowie will be the main man in attack for Hibs in Gorgie. The former Dunfermline Athletic and Alloa boss who featured prominently for Celtic as a player, however, believes Hearts will win the day.

He told Go Radio: “I love Bowie up front. I think he gives anybody a problem. I think Hearts, the way they're playing, and they don't mess about. They put the ball in the box and they ask questions of you. They get forward quickly. Milne’s playing on the right hand side. Goes from left wing back to right wing back, and he's got great delivery.

“Lawrence Shankland seems to be in areas of the pitch where he can affect it. I mean, his strike versus Falkirk was from outside the box last week. He's got that confidence around about him and I just think Hearts are going to sneak out. It's going to be like 1-0, 2-1.”