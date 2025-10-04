Here’s how our writers at the Evening News reckon Hearts vs Hibs is going to pan out

It’s almost time for action in a Hearts vs Hibs clash that is capturing plenty of imagination and airtime pre-match.

The latest instalment of the Edinburgh derby is one of the most hotly-anticipated in recent times with both clubs in a good place. Hearts are top of the league with five wins from six Premiership games so far while last term’s third force Hibs are also undefeated, albeit drawing their last handful of matches on the bounce.

An early chance to gain bragging rights and put a marker down is upon Tynecastle head coach Derek McInnes and Easter Road gaffer David Gray, but who will prevail under the Saturday night lights. Our team at the Evening News has a go at predicting who will come out on top between Hearts and Hibs.

Alistair Gordon - Hearts 1-1 Hibs

“Despite Hearts going in as slight favourites, Hibs showed at Celtic Park they can defend resolutely when they need to. I think Hearts will dominate the ball but Hibs have enough attacking threat to nick one on the counter so I’ll say honours even.”

Ben Banks - Hearts 3-2 Hibs

“Bring on the bonkers and sizzling action, hopefully. Really intriguing battle for me is in the middle of the park with McInnes’ excellent middle pairing of Cammy Devlin and Beni Baningime going up a Hibs three, of whom we don’t really know who’ll be at 100% after knocks to Jamie McGrath and Miguel Chaiwa. A lot has been said about Hibs at the back but Hearts can be got at too, as Dundee United and Motherwell displayed. That said, they have improved in that area in recent weeks and I think they have little bit more x-factor from the bench to see them over the line here in a five-goal thriller. Claudio Braga to score and make himself a hero, because that chant screams loads of jubilant fans singing that in the eye of a storm at 7pm on a Saturday night.

Lewis Anderson - Hearts 2-2 Hibs

“I’m predicting a high-scoring thriller in Gorgie, with both sides settling for a point. Hearts are absolutely flying under Derek McInnes and you’d expect them to start as narrow favourites considering they currently sit top of the Premiership table and will be playing in front of their own fans. However, right Hibs off at your own peril! David Gray’s men haven’t been in the winner’s enclosure since the 2-0 victory away at Livingston on August 17th, but have drawn five of their last seven games including a well-earned point at Celtic Park last weekend. Another draw could be on the cards.”

Martyn Simpson - Hearts 2-1 Hibs

“Five out of the last 11 Edinburgh derbies have ended in draws and four have been decided by a single goal so recent history tells us how little there is to separate the two sides. Hibs got the better of two out of three of the encounters last season but Derek McInnes' new look Jambos have gotten off to a flying start in the league and home advantage should help them just about get the job done this time around.”

John Greechan

“I'm going to do what I always do when you ask me for these predictions, 6-5 Hibs. Just imagine if that comes round, you'll think I'm a genius then. I haven't looked at the odds, I'm gathering they'll be outsiders just based on form and everything. I'm never the greatest believer in this form goes out the window thing because ultimately it's a game of football and it's going to come down to footballers on the park and which team are playing better, and there's a whole load of other things.

“Who handles it best, who copes with it, there'll be a bit of expectation on Hearts. I think probably the fact that there's not that much expectation on Hibs might work in their favour but then this is where it does go out the window among fans. Living with a 16-year-old Hibs fan here, he's like, got to win the derby, got to win the derby, got to win the derby. I'm like, no, a point would be alright. So there's always going to be that pressure, always that intensity. I don't think it's beyond the realms of possibility that Hibs get out of there with a win. Certainly a draw, but it wouldn't surprise me at all.”

Barry Anderson - 2-1/3-1 Hearts

“The obvious leaning would be towards a Hearts win. I think the form that they're in. Hibs are a bit vulnerable defensively albeit a great clean sheet there at Celtic Park at the weekend. So I'd probably edge towards 2-1 Hearts , maybe 3-1, if they get an early goal and get out of the traps quickly. That's how I would see the game going at this stage. “