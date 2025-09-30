Here’s all you need to know ahead of Hearts vs Hibs this weekend in the Premiership.

Hearts and Hibs collide this weekend in the first Edinburgh derby of the Premiership season.

The scene is set for a cracker at Tynecastle with both sides undefeated after six games, Derek McInnes’ weekend hosts top of the pile after sweeping Falkirk aside last time out. Hibs haven’t won in the league since an opening day success versus Dundee and have drawn five on the bounce, including an impressive stalemate against Celtic.

Now ahead of the international break, both will look for a major scalp heading into a fortnight off. The game is set to be broadcast on the small screen and here’s all you need to know.

When and where will Hearts vs Hibs take place?

The match will take place at Tynecastle Park on Saturday, 4th October. Kick off is scheduled for 17:45 (BST). The match is the final game before the second international break of this season.

Will Hearts vs Hibs be shown on TV?

Yes, the match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting at 17:15. If you are not already subscribed to Premier Sports, you can do so here. Prices start from £10.99.

Alternatively, you can keep up to date with the match with us, at the Edinburgh Evening News! Our club correspondents, Barry Anderson and John Greechan, will be in situ at Tynecastle to bring reports, reaction and analysis from both a Hearts and Hibs perspective.

What has been said ahead of Hearts vs Hibs?

Ahead of the derby, McInnes said: “The players will probably not be looking too much at the league table at this stage of the season. It's good for them just to show what can be done if you have that real motivation week in and week out to produce a top-level performance. Players aren't daft, though.

“We feel good about ourselves just now and we could relax and enjoy it over the weekend, but as a staff and players, everybody is now thinking about Hibs and getting ready for that one. It's another challenge. Football can be tough at times. Sometimes you need to dig deep for good performances, wins, clean sheets, and for players to feel confident about themselves. From that point of view, I think we're in a good place.”

Hibs goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger said: “I know it's the biggest game for the fans - and on Saturday the fans will see that it's also the biggest game for us. I've been told a lot (about the derby). Already in the city some Hibs fans have told me we have to win this game. I know it's a very important game for the club, but I won't do anything more or less in this game. For me, it's just a normal game where I do my best and get another clean sheet.”

What is the team news ahead of Hearts vs Hibs?

Hearts are yet to welcome goalkeeper Craig Gordon into a squad this season but he has been recalled into the Scotland ranks. Ryan Fulton remains out alongside Frankie Kent, Finlay Pollock and Ageu.

Rocky Bushiri missed Hibs’ draw at Celtic and his status for the game is unknown. Leader Joe Newell has also missed all of this season so far while an anxious wait for confirmation on what comes next with midfield duo Jamie McGrath and Miguel Chaiwa is on, after both were withdrawn with injuries versus the champions.