Hearts and Hibs have been backed to pounce on uncertainty in and around Rangers plus Celtic.

A former SPFL chief executive senses a major chance for Hearts and Hibs to cause major problems to both sides of the Old Firm this season.

Celtic’s board are coming under fire for slow recruitment and various other issues, with uncertainty around boss Brendan Rodgers’ future. They have crashed out the Champions League amid poor performances, despite still sitting top of the league on goal difference, but Rangers aren’t faring much better.

They’ve won three out of 11 game under new head coach Russell Martin and questions are being asked of their transfer dealings. Hearts meanwhile have been praised for their summer dealing and have 10 points out of 12 in the Premiership so far. Hibs showed up well in European qualifiers before a brutal exit after extra time in the Conference League play-offs versus Legia Warsaw.

Keith Wyness backs Hearts and Hibs for strong seasons

Buoyed by Hearts investor Tony Bloom’s comments that he hopes to claim a title within the next 10 years, former Aberdeen CEO Keith Wyness believes both sides of the capital have a chance to capitalise on possible regression in Glasgow. He told The Inside Track: “Brendan Rodgers and the fans are going to be asking serious questions about the board. I wouldn’t be surprised if Brendan suddenly throws the towel in and quits Celtic. I don’t think he’s that far away from thinking that.

“Once the Premier League merry-go-round starts to go, I think Brendan might be considered for another job. I wouldn’t be surprised if he jumped ship pretty quickly. The board will be left counting their money, and that’s not what the fans want to see.

“I think there is disquiet in both Old Firm camps right now, big disquiet. I think there’s a lot of anger from both sides, and I think that this is where Hibs and Hearts have got that chance to come in. Tony Bloom was very bullish, saying he thought they could finish second, and his words are starting to become quite prophetic already, this early in the season.

What did Tony Bloom say about Hearts chances of finishing second in Premiership?

“The Old Firm are very disgruntled and there’s unhappiness. So, hey, nothing seems to change in Scottish football, but there we are. It’s an unhappy place at the moment, unfortunate.”

Brighton and Hove Albion owner Bloom said earlier this season: “I think Hearts will have an excellent season. I truly believe in the squad that has been assembled and I've got every faith in Derek's ability to get the best out of them and to improve them. We have got a very good chance of at least being second this season.

"It is not good for two teams to dominate one league and in the last 15 years apart from one season it's pretty much Celtic. There's certainly enjoyment there but we've got to walk the walk, we've got to actually do what I'm saying and I'm confident we're going to be challenging. What I can't say is when we're going to have the success and get the trophies."