A pair of former Hearts and Hibs stars made the move to Portsmouth on the final day of the window.

Josef Bursik believes he can get his career back on track at Portsmouth - as a former Hearts striker is backed to thrive in blue.

The goalkeeper spent last season on loan at Hibs from Club Brugge, having previously built experience in the EFL. He started the season as David Gray’s number one but a string of poor performances had him replaced by Jordan Smith, and now Portsmouth have offered him a permanent Championship chance.

Bursik said to club media: “It was a long process, but it’s good to get the deal over the line and I’m just delighted to be here. I heard of the interest towards the end of last season and spoke to my agent about it. It was a pretty easy ‘yes’ from me.

Why Josef Bursik signed for Portsmouth

“These things take a bit of time, but I wanted it to happen straight away. It’s done now, though, which is the most important thing. I’ve played at Fratton Park before – albeit during Covid when there weren’t any supporters inside the ground.

“But I’ve heard a lot about them and this is a massive club. They’ve been to the very top and are on their way back up, so this was an opportunity I couldn’t miss. I believe I’ll do well working under Joe [Prodomo] and he can help get my career back to where it needs to be. There’s always a lot of excitement when you join a new team and now I’m just looking forward to getting out on the grass.”

Another deadline day deal done by Portsmouth was Makenzie Kirk, the former Hearts striker who made the move after time at St Johnstone. Uche Ikpeazu, a teammate at St Johnstone and former Jambo, believes from his time in the English second tier that the forward can shine at Fratton Park.

Makenzie Kirk backed to become Portsmouth hit

He said: “I was in the Championship when I was 25 at Wycombe. I went to a team that was probably down in the bottom half of the league. Makenzie is going to a team that I think will do decent this season. I gave him the advice not to leave any stone unturned because the level there is amazing and, at the same time, cut-throat.

“There's always someone ready to take your spot. The competition is higher because there's more money. That's what happens the higher you go. It was a bit different for me because I moved around my whole career. This is Makenzie's first time he's moving away. But he will adapt. I know a few players at Portsmouth as well, so the lads there will look after him.

“For a young player to come in and do as well as Makenzie did and kick on, I'm buzzing for him. I will miss his banter and everything, but that's football. It should be an inspiration to everyone in our team when you see a player like that do well. I think it's inspiring for the rest of the lads, including myself, because that's the level you want to be at. He's got huge potential and I hope he goes all the way.”