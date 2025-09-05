Scotland's bid to end their 27-year wait by reaching next summer's World Cup finals got off to a positive start as they held Group C favourites Denmark to a 0-0 draw at the Parken Stadion.

This was always going to take a composed and disciplined performance from Steve Clarke’s side to secure a result and his players delivered exactly that as they frustrated their opponents for large spells, while creating some notable chances of their own.

For the first time in a number of years, head coach Clarke decided to start with two strikers on the pitch in the shape of Che Adams and the returning Lyndon Dykes. Third-choice Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Angus Gunn was given the nod between the sticks, while Billy Gilmour and Ben Gannon-Doak were surprisingly named on the bench.

Under Clarke’s stewardship, the Scots have been involved in back-to-back European Championships over the last four years. But the prospect of qualifying for the greatest tournament in world football still eludes the former Kilmarnock boss.

A trip to Copenhagen marked a crucial first step in the quest to consign France 98’ to the history books and etch a new chapter into the national team’s long and storied history.

Backed by a 1,800-strong Tartan Army contingent, Clarke’s men had to soak up a lot of early pressure against the Danes, who were without stalwart Christian Eriksen - a free agent after leaving Manchester United at the end of last season.

Brian Reimer’s side dominated possession in the first half as they aimed to maintain their impressive record on home soil of just one defeat in 17 matches. The first chance fell the way of Morten Hjulmand who found himself in acres of room in the box after ten minutes, but his effort from a lofted free-kick flew straight into the grateful arms of Gunn.

Dykes then flashed a header off target at the opposite end as the visitors struggled to pose much of a threat in the final third. But the Scots gradually started to build their way into the game without seriously testing Celtic No.1 Kasper Schmeichel.

Ryan Christie blazed over the crossbar after some tenacious ball-winning from Lewis Ferguson midway inside the hosts’ half sparked a quick attack. The Bournemouth playmaker drove forward but failed to keep his shot down from the edge of the box when he should have, at least, hit the target.

However, there was more cause for optimism as the opening 45 minutes drew to a close with the best opportunity falling to the unmarked Christie from John McGinn’s deep cross, but his header back across goal drifted narrowly wide of the far post.

The men in dark blue came flying out the traps at the start of the second period with Schmeichel called into action for the first time, producing an excellent reaction save with an outstretched leg from Scott McTominay’s drilled low effort.

That served as a warning shot to Denmark and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg’s deflected strike moments later has the boisterous home crowd on their feet.

But Scotland remained well in the contest and Dykes spurned a glorious chance to break the deadlock just before the hour mark. Adams squared the ball to his strike partner, but the Hibs’ summer transfer target dallied for too long on the ball to allow the Danish backline to recover in the nick of time.

Anders Dreyer was next to threaten an opener, with the former St Mirren man firing past the outstretched Gunn, but only into the side-netting from 20-yards as play began to rage from end-to-end.

Clarke sensed the game was there for the taking and turned to his bench. Max Johnston replaced the sensational Aaron Hickey - making his first start for the national team in over two years after a lengthy injury absence - with 20 minutes remaining.

Derby County’s new right-back had only been on the pitch for a minute when he found himself at the centre of a major VAR flashpoint. Johnston was booked initially for handball, but the Danes were crying out for the decision to be upgraded to a red card.

VAR intervened before summoning referee Daniel Siebert over to the pitch side monitor, but after a prolonged look at the incident, the whistler stuck by his on-field call to the dismay of the home fans.

Inevitably, the visitors began to tire and moments after Rasmus Kristensen came close, Clarke decided to roll the dice by reverting to a 4-5-1 formation in the closing stages, with Ben Gannon-Doak, George Hirst and Kenny McLean all introduced to inject some much-needed energy.

Doak made an instant impact, keeping the ball alive from an Andy Robertson free-kick before managing to get a shot on target from the tightest of angles.

The clock continued to tick down and Scotland were within touching distance of a precious point. But it took a sensational double save from Gunn to keep the score line intact.

Firstly, he reacted superbly to deny Rasmus Hojland’s snapshot before recovering well to save Albert Gronbaek’s effort on the rebound before the offside flag came to the rescue.

Another heart-in-mouth moment followed in stoppage time when Hojberg fired off target from a well crafted corner and with it Denmark’s last chance to break Scottish hearts.

A point apiece and a spirited showing from the Scots against the top seeds as the players dropped to their knees in exhaustion. Next up, a trip to Hungary to face Belarus on Monday night. Simply put, three points is an absolute must.

Here is how the Edinburgh Evening News rated the players, including ex-Hearts defender Hickey and former Hibs fan favourite McGinn.

GK: Angus Gunn - 7/10 Well down the pecking order at his club, but still given the nod by Clarke. Mopped up well first-half as Denmark threatened. Breathed a sigh of relief when Dreyer's effort found the side-netting. Tremendous double save late on.

RB: Aaron Hickey - 8/10 Returning to the national team fold for the first time in over two years, the ex-Hearts defender was booked for kicking the ball away after giving away a cheap foul. Defended extremely well given his lack of minutes at club level. Can be pleased with his contribution. Subbed.

CB: John Souttar - 7/10 A terrific foil to Hanley and defended very well. Never shied away from the physical battle against Biereth and Hojlund