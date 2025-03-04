Hearts and Hibs fans have rocked the noisy meter at Sunday’s derby - but who was the loudest plus how does it stack up to the likes of Dundee United and Dundee.

The decibel scale has been rocked by the Edinburgh derby as fans of both Hearts and Hibs brought the noise to Sunday’s fixture.

An enthralling and dramatic clash played out as Hibs came out 2-1 winners over the Jambos, their second win in succession over the side from Gorgie. It’s the first time that’s happened in 16 years and Martin Boyle got Easter Road’s home crowd going with an early opener.

Jorge Grant lit a fire under the packed away support with an almost instant leveller. Jack Iredale then fired home a memorable winner from range as Hibs moved themselves into third place.

The fans’ goal celebrations during the Edinburgh derby hit top volume as per the decibel chart A new SPFL feature titled Noisy Neighbours sees a video team attend derby clashes across the league and monitor the loudest decibel reading each set of fans makes during a game.

A huge 102 decibels was registered by both Hibs and Hearts fans during the 2-1 home win at Easter Road. That's higher than the 90-95 decibels typically registered by a Boeing 737 as it lands. It was a figure struck by Hibs punters when Boyle opened the scoring, but Hearts fans matched that number when Grant equalised. A similar reading was had as Iredale found the winner with the emotional rendition of Sunshine on Leith generated 98 decibels. That is similar to the noise produced by an orchestral pit.

Dundee United supporters generated a higher reading than Dundee in the club’s 2-1 derby win on 2nd January, and Dunfermline Athletic fans had a higher reading when they got one over Raith Rovers 3-1 in February.

Iredale emotion

The defender at the back was the man who sparked that rousing rendition of the Hibs anthem. He admits it was something that took him aback just a week on from another poignant sing-song after beating Celtic. Iredale said: "That's the best song in world football, being able to share something like that with the fans. Even when I had absolutely no link to Hibs, you see the Scottish Cup final, the scenes of Sunshine on Leith at Hampden there. To be able to experience it myself, the last two weeks at home with all the fans, it's a special day.

“A bit emotional, really. I had an interview earlier in the week where I talk about my journey a little bit. I've been on a bit of a roller coaster to get here. And I know it's not the end of the road, but to be able to enjoy a moment like that... I know a couple of the boys haven't heard Sunshine on Leith in a while, and then obviously we get two in the one week. So, it's something that you'll never ever get used to.

"I don't know about a tear, but it just gives you a lot of pride. It's a reward for working so hard and you see how much it means to the fans and to your family and friends as well. Mum and dad back home watching, and missus and friends up in the crowd. So, it's a special day for me, and it's something that I'll enjoy.”