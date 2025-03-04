Manchester City have made their move to bring the Hibs talent to the Premier League.

Hibs could be set to lose another of their top talents to a Premier League club, as Manchester City make their move for a goalkeeper.

The Citizens have swooped in the Scottish youth market before with the likes of Josh Adam at Celtic. Now, the Edinburgh Evening News understands, Hibs shot stopper Ben Vickery is in talks over swapping Leith for the current champions of England.

Scouts from City have been making regular checks on the goalkeeper and have pushed to sign him in line with their policy of trying to bring in elite prospects in the door. A contract offer has been sent the way of the Hibs talent.

Rising Hibs prospect

Vickery is well thought of at Easter Road and has featured in their U18s ranks as well as being capped for Scotland at youth level. Manchester City have built dominant youth teams to go alongside their trophy laden period at senior level under Pep Guardiola, with the club top of the U18 Premier League this term while they are also are first in Premier League 2. Rico Lewis, Oscar Bobb, James McAtee and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey have all gone to play at senior level under Guardiola this season after coming through the academy system.

This would not be the first time of late that Hibs have lost a young talent to a side south of the border, just like other clubs in the Premiership. Josh Landers was convinced to swap Hibs for West Ham United and he signed with the Hammers during the winter window.

Lander said at the time of signing: “I was supposed to come down for a trial in August. I played in a game on the Friday before I was supposed to come down and broke my arm. Although at the time it was disappointing being sidelined for three months, it was a blessing in disguise. I feel like when I came back from the injury, I was fitter and quicker, because of how hard I worked off the pitch.”

Currently, Jordan Smith is the Hibs number one, backed up by Josef Bursik. David Gray also has the likes of Murray Johnson and Max Boruc in the system if required. Hibs are third in the Premiership at the moment after an impressice 2-1 derby win against Hearts on Sunday.