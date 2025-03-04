The Millwall loanee has sent a message as Hibs look to hold down third place with their former striker banging in goals for Aberdeen.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Nisbet has told Hibs and the rest of the third place chasing pack that Aberdeen have full belief in moving back into that position.

The Dons came from two goals down at home to draw 2-2 with Dundee United on Sunday. Millwall loanee Nisbet - who moved to the Den from Easter Road in 2023 - netted a double to keep a precious point at Pittodrie against a direct rival for finishing in the third spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It allowed a derby win for Hibs over Hearts to keep them in third place heading into a weekend of Scottish Cup action. Nisbet has said though that confidence has been injected into Jimmy Thelin’s side off the back of the game.

Aberdeen confidence soars

The Millwall player said: “Coming back from two down is a hard task but the boys stuck in. In the end, we're gutted we didn't get the three points. We started great, we got in behind and passed the ball well, but we probably just didn't click up front. We didn't create enough chances and then conceded from two set-plays, which isn't good enough.

"We gave ourselves a mountain to climb at half-time but the lads dug in. It was good to get a point because it was a long way back at one stage. The second-half performance was outstanding, we pegged them back and kept putting balls into the box. We knew if we did that we'd get goals and thankfully we got two.

"It's great the way it came about. It keeps the momentum going and hopefully we can carry that into the Scottish Cup now. It's going to be an exciting finish in the league too. It's down to us to get third place, but for us now it's about Saturday and getting to a Hampden semi-final. It doesn't matter how we do it, it's just about getting through."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall loanee hits form

It’s been a good period for Nisbet too who has now taken his tally to four goals in five games on loan from Millwall at Aberdeen. The ex-Hibs striker added: “I feel great, I feel fit and able to compete for 90 minutes now. I don't feel leggy, so I feel I can keep going.

"It's great to get on the scoresheet again and hopefully I can go on a run now. The first one I saw late. Oday Dabbagh did well to leave it because it was a great ball in from Alexander Jensen. The second one, I just threw myself at it and got lucky that it hit my calf then went in but that's the luck I haven't been having this season.”

Thelin also praised Nisbet after the game. He said: “If you think about Kevin’s development since he arrived, how hard he’s worked in the gym and training pitch. It’s really nice to see players get payback for that on the pitch. He has pushed to get better and sharper, he is working a lot after the sessions - he is getting the rewards of that now. I am glad to see it. The goals is one thing but it’s also how he contributes to the build-up and how he works over the pitch.

“He has improved his defending part a lot so is taking more responsibility there. Usually when you do that well, you arrive more with scoring opportunities because you’re more in the game and connected with the team. I am happy with what he’s showing as well. We want everyone to contribute with the goals, not just one player, but when you have someone with his quality and calmness inside the box it is good for us. I am not the decision-maker for that but I am happy with what he is contributing here.”