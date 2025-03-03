Top performer talks emotional anthems and best league run in 76 years

Hibs star Nicky Cadden has revealed that he fell in love with the club anthem years BEFORE he signed on for duty at Easter Road, adding Sunshine on Leith to his regular playlist after watching the amazing scenes following the 2016 Scottish Cup final. And the wide man, who revealed how David Gray is inviting his players to chase history by putting together an unbeaten run unmatched since the days of the Famous Five, is now using the prospect of a Proclaimers sing-along as his own personal incentive in big games.

Cadden, among the loudest and most enthusiastic squad members as fans and players came together in harmony in back-to-back home wins over Celtic and Hearts, revealed: “I've always liked it, ever since the cup final when they played it round Hampden, I was like: ‘Oh what's this song?’ So I started listening to that song.

“It would come on in the car even before I played with Hibs! I had it on my playlist.

“I really do like that song. It's a really good song. Obviously when Hibs fans sing it, there's no better feeling.

“We've had two in a week, so that's incredible. It doesn't come out often and it shows how special that is.

“No, I didn't know it would be played after we beat Cetlic. It just came out and I was like, brilliant. And I was actually thinking before the derby: ‘If we win, we're going to get another Sunshine on Leith …’

“Exactly, it's a special moment, a motivation. The gaffer said that before the game as well - win and you can get another Sunshine on Leith here.

“And it doesn't happen very often. They don't bring it out just willy-nilly. It's one of the best - if not THE best - songs in Scottish football.”

Motivation to match unbeaten run

Gray made a point in his pre-match talk of demanding that his players extend their unbeaten league run to 13 games, becoming the first Hibs side to do that since 1949. Matching the achievement of a famously fantastic Hibs side – Smith, Johnstone, Reilly, Turnbull and Ormond included.

“The gaffer gave us that objective before the game,” said Cadden. “He had a few pointers he put up, and said 1949 was the last time a team had done this.

“It's tough to do. You've got Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee United, Aberdeen. They're all good teams. Everybody's a good team and everybody can beat everybody.

“The fact that we've done this since early December is quite incredible. I don't think I've ever been on a run like this in my career. I've played with a few good teams and that just shows how good we are.

“Going 15 games unbeaten in the league and cup is hard to do, and it's a good run we're on. We just need to keep going.

“We've got a tough task next week against Celtic - but we need to enjoy this win now. Hopefully we can get through to the next round as well.”

Victory over Hearts yesterday completed a nine-point week for Hibs, who also picked up a dramatic late win over Dundee United at Tannadice last Wednesday night. If Celtic away in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals this weekend represents a different sort of challenge, they’re certainly building up a head of steam.

“It’s a massive three wins really, especially against a couple of teams up above us, obviously,” said Cadden, the wingback adding: “We beat Celtic, beat Dundee United and beat Hearts.

“They're three tough games and all of that in eight days and we've got nine points with it. It's incredible and hopefully it continues.

“We prepare the way we should, and we go into matches feel as if we should win the game. We've been doing that and it's working. Our form's been really good.

“Against Hearts, we thought the wing-backs would get a lot of freedom because of their formation with the diamond in the middle. But we never really switched the play as much as we'd like to in the first half. We just said that at half-time we need to start switching to play more. Thankfully it worked

“And I thought Chrissie (Cadden) was really good at the other side. It worked out we won the game. There is no better feeling.”