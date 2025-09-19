A fresh look at how Hearts and Hibs’ out-on-loan stars are getting on elsewhere

From Herediano in sunny Costa Rica to the challenge of Arbroath and Stranraer, both Hearts and Hibs have a plethora of stars out on loan.

In a new look Hearts team, McInnes made several new signings in the summer. With help of the investment from Tony Bloom and Jamestown Analytics, the Gorgie side enlisted Claudio Braga, Alexandros Kyzyridis and Oisin McEntee, who have all seamlessly made their way into the first team squad.

Across the city, David Gray signed 24-year old striker, Thibault Klidje from Luzern for around £1m and Miguel Chaiwa from BSC Young Boys for £700k as the Hibs boss tries to bolster his squad. The Hibs boss also made the late loan additions of Dan Barlaser and Zach Mitchell, from Middlesbrough and Charlton respectively. As several new additions look to have hit the ground running at Tynecastle and Easter Road, here’s a look at how the players Hearts and Hibs offloaded on loan are currently getting on:

Hearts - Yan Dhanda (Dundee)

After being in the starting XI for the majority of last season, Hearts fans may have been surprised to see the midfielder offloaded. Since signing on loan last month, Dhanda has been out of form in a Dundee team that has struggled for goals. Things went from bad to worse for the 26-year old on Saturday, when he was sent off for a studs-up tackle on Motherwell’s Elliot Watt.

Hearts - Lewis Neilson (Falkirk)

The Bairns haven’t looked out of place in their first season back in the big time for fifteen years. The versatile defender has played every minute so far since signing in the summer, in what is his third loan spell away from Tynecastle.

Hearts - Adam Forrester (St Johnstone)

A cooperation agreement, following an injury to Christian Borchgrevink, Forrester got recalled to the Hearts team but the 20-year old went back to St Johnstone earlier this month as McInnes takes full advantage of the new SFA ruling. Forrester started in the Perth side’s 2-0 win over Raith Rovers in Kirkcaldy at the weekend.

Hearts - Kenneth Vargas (Herdiano)

Making sixty-two appearances in his last two seasons for Hearts, McInnes hasn’t handed the Costa Rican many minutes, and he has went back to the club Steven Naismith signed him from to get some minutes under his belt. They currently sit sixth in their league table.

Hearts - Macauley Tait (Livingston)

The promising midfielder has been sent to Livingston for the second year running after a successful six month loan spell. The 20-year old helped The Lions to promotion from the Championship and now joins David Martindale’s side for a full season. Tait has started every league game for Livi this season, except from the match against his parent club.

Hearts - Kenzi Nair (Spartans FC)

Also on a cooperation loan agreement, the 19-year old has featured off the bench a few time for The Spartans, who currently sit top of Scottish League Two.

Hearts - Callum Sanilands (Montrose)

The attacking midfielder has already bagged himself three goals this season in a Montrose side that have won four games on the bounce.

Hearts - Bobby McLuckie (Hamilton Academical)

In a struggling Accies side the forward has only managed a couple of appearances off the bench.

Hearts - Matthew Gillies and Dom Plank (Stranraer)

The pair joined Chris Aitken’s side yesterday to try and get more competitive first team minutes, after being regulars in the Hearts B team last season.

Hibs - Jacob MacIntyre (Arbroath)

The midfielder has appeared from the bench for Arbroath in their last two matches. The Smokies have had a dream start to the season in the Championship but were humbled 5-0 by Dunfermline at the weekend.

Hibs - Freddie Owens (East Kilbride)

On a cooperation loan agreement, the young stopper has played every minute in the league for Mick Kennedy’s side. They currently sit second in Scottish League Two as they seek back-to-back promotions.

Hibs - Owen Calder and Jamie McMurdo (Gala Fairydean Rovers)

The Lowland League side signed the Hibs pair on cooperation agreement loans.